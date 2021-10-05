“Kid Design Week”, continues in Terni, the festival of creativity

The 1st edition of the “Kid Design Week”, the festival of creativity, aimed at children and adults who want to re-find the part of themselves most open to the improbable and to experimentation, began on Monday 4 October in Terni, which will continue until Sunday 10 October 2021.

Seven days out of the lines in which to experiment, meet, learn through workshops, talks, ateliers, training moments around 6 themes: music, beauty, body, color, design, world. Nature, sustainability, humanity are the transversal and multidisciplinary keys to open the doors of the imagination.

To kick off the event, a group of students from the Liceo Artistico O. Metelli of Terni who, led by the illustrator Giulia Ceccarini, started the “Colormuro”, the creation of a permanent mural at the CAOS – Centro Arti Opificio Siri, which will continue for the duration of the festival. The mural created will represent a flight of birds built with the technique of origami, a vision of the flight towards a more inclusive society and a bright future, a message from the younger generations for the whole city.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 6 October, at 4.00 pm at the Sala dell’Orologio of the CAOS, the talk with the IED by the European Institute of Design in Rome entitled “Educating the little ones to renewables” will be presented during which “IED x CLEAR SKY “a special project for the creation of eco-friendly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) toy kits, designed for playful and collaborative learning in elementary and middle school classrooms, as well as in distance learning, to support education for sustainability through play. Daniela Riganelli for Novamont will then speak about the experience of the “Novamont @ Scuola” project which contributes to the development of environmental education courses in schools and to bring bioeconomy skills and the role of bioplastics in an era of climate change in a simple and fun way. ;

On the other hand, scheduled for Thursday 7 October at 5.30 pm, at the CAOS Area Lab, the workshop entitled “The signs of the body” held by the visual thinker Alessandro Bonaccorsi who, through the liberating and non-judgmental approach of the “Drawing Ugly ”will address the theme of the exploration of our body through drawing. While we live, our body is covered with signs, indecipherable writings that tell us about our days, as if we were parchments, Bonaccorsi will guide the participants in search of all those signs that tell us how we are made.

At 18.00, in Piazza del Popolo, do not miss the atelier / performance “To err is human, to play is divine” group musical experiences with the improvisation and error orchestra of the Liceo Musicale F. Angeloni in Terni, directed by Maestro Marco Pontini and with the participation of all those who love to improvise musicians and those who want to be, just bring a musical instrument!

At 6.30 pm, the Sala dell’Orologio del CAOS will open its doors to Danilo Casertano for the talk, aimed at teachers, educators and parents, entitled the “School in the Wood”, a project based on the educational method of outdoor education that considers outdoor space the privileged place for learning, a dissertation on how the fusion of nature and technology is shaping the 21st century school.

To close the day, the first screening of the animated film review for adults and children, at 8.00 pm at the Bct Library – Digipass with the film “The GGG – The great gentle giant”, the first film directed by Steven Spielberg to be produced and distributed by Walt Disney, a film adaptation of the novel “The GGG” by Roald Dahl, one of the greatest children’s writers. Giants are disgusting beings who don’t know grammar and eat people. All but one.

The Festival, organized by the Municipal Educational Services of the Municipality of Terni with the coordination and artistic direction of the Molly & partners / communication design agency, the contribution of the Carit Terni Foundation and the patronage of AIAP – Italian Association of Visual Communication Design and ADI – Association for Industrial Design and the involvement of IED – European Institute of Design in Rome, systematizes the “creative” spaces of the city of Terni, including the Chaos – Centro Arti Opificio Siri, the Bct – Municipal Library of Terni and the structures of the Municipal Educational Services (SEC).

To participate in “Kid Design Week”, as per the anti Covid-19 legislation, you need the GreenPass (over 12 years old). Participation in all activities is free, with a limited number, by reservation. For more information and reservations www.kidesignfestival.it.