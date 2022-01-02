Kidnapped 30 years ago, he draws a map from memory and finds his biological mother

He was kidnapped 30 years ago. But he managed to draw a map of the village of his childhood, posted it on social media, then obtaining the right information to be able to identify it, return and find his biological mother.

The incredible and touching story comes from China. The protagonist is a man named Li Jingwei, who – according to the BBC – was only four years old when he was lured out of his home and sold to a child trafficking ring. A very frequent phenomenon in China, both in the past and in the present time.

On December 24, Li – who over the years has in vain asked his “adoptive” parents to help him find his origins – published a map of the small town in Yunnan where he was born on a video sharing app, Douyin, made thanks to the memories of when he was little.

The sketch was repeatedly shared and then arrived under the eyes of the police, who managed to associate it with a small village, where a report of the disappearance of a child was presented decades ago.

In this way Li Jingwei was able to hug his real mother, confirmed as such also by the DNA test.

“Thirty-three years of waiting, countless nights dreaming and finally a hand-drawn map from memory,” Li wrote on her Douyin profile. “Thanks to everyone who helped me reunite with my family.”

