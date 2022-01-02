World

Kidnapped 30 years ago, he draws a map from memory and finds his biological mother

Photo of James Reno James Reno58 mins ago
0 46 1 minute read

He was kidnapped 30 years ago. But he managed to draw a map of the village of his childhood, posted it on social media, then obtaining the right information to be able to identify it, return and find his biological mother.

The incredible and touching story comes from China. The protagonist is a man named Li Jingwei, who – according to the BBC – was only four years old when he was lured out of his home and sold to a child trafficking ring. A very frequent phenomenon in China, both in the past and in the present time.

On December 24, Li – who over the years has in vain asked his “adoptive” parents to help him find his origins – published a map of the small town in Yunnan where he was born on a video sharing app, Douyin, made thanks to the memories of when he was little.

The sketch was repeatedly shared and then arrived under the eyes of the police, who managed to associate it with a small village, where a report of the disappearance of a child was presented decades ago.

In this way Li Jingwei was able to hug his real mother, confirmed as such also by the DNA test.

“Thirty-three years of waiting, countless nights dreaming and finally a hand-drawn map from memory,” Li wrote on her Douyin profile. “Thanks to everyone who helped me reunite with my family.”

(Unioneonline / lf)

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno58 mins ago
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Berlin, exterminated family: three children and their parents found dead with stab wounds and bullet wounds. Homicide commission activated

4 weeks ago

“Poisoned”. The no vax theories about the ‘sorcerer’ who treated himself with bleach

December 2, 2021

so he kills her, his three daughters and then shoots himself

4 weeks ago

Omicron, fear in the United States: record of infections in New York, Harvard is back online, CNN closes its offices

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button