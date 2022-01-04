Kidnapped at the age of 4, he designs his village and finds his family again after 33 years

The story, picked up by several international newspapers including Cnn, Bbc, Vice – starts in 1989, the year in which Jingle was kidnapped by a gang of child traffickers. Even then, however, Li realized that he was taken away from home without being able to return once he grew up, the boy told the Chinese newspaper The Paper. He did not remember his birth name, his parents’ name or the name of his village. After the kidnapping, he was placed in the care of a family from the central province of Henan, raised by parents who allowed him to fulfill himself in life. So Jingle was able to study, create a family with his wife and children. The memory of his village, however, struggled to disappear from his mind and he continued to feel a strong nostalgia. Hence the decision to try to trace the origins. He drew a detailed map of the village, including the shapes of individual homes and the cooking habits of the neighbors, and shared it online. “It’s been so many years that I don’t know if someone from my family is looking for me – Li said in a video posted on the Chinese video platform Douyin – I want to be able to see my parents while they are still here.” The photo was widely shared on social media, attracting the attention of the Ministry of Public Security, which was involved in the investigation, according to The Paper and other state media. Authorities soon located Li’s suspected birth mother in Zhaotong City, Yunnan. Authorities took samples of their DNA to compare and confirmed their relationship on December 28.