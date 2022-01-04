Kidnapped at the age of 4, he designs his village and finds his family again after 33 years
Sometimes a drawing can change your life. This is demonstrated by the story of Li Jingle, a 37-year-old Chinese boy kidnapped when he was four, who managed to reunite with his original family through a drawing of his village handed over to the police. A reproduction so detailed that it allowed the investigators to identify the village, in the Zhaotong area, in the mountains of Yunnan, in southeast China.
The story, picked up by several international newspapers including Cnn, Bbc, Vice – starts in 1989, the year in which Jingle was kidnapped by a gang of child traffickers. Even then, however, Li realized that he was taken away from home without being able to return once he grew up, the boy told the Chinese newspaper The Paper. He did not remember his birth name, his parents’ name or the name of his village. After the kidnapping, he was placed in the care of a family from the central province of Henan, raised by parents who allowed him to fulfill himself in life. So Jingle was able to study, create a family with his wife and children. The memory of his village, however, struggled to disappear from his mind and he continued to feel a strong nostalgia. Hence the decision to try to trace the origins. He drew a detailed map of the village, including the shapes of individual homes and the cooking habits of the neighbors, and shared it online. “It’s been so many years that I don’t know if someone from my family is looking for me – Li said in a video posted on the Chinese video platform Douyin – I want to be able to see my parents while they are still here.” The photo was widely shared on social media, attracting the attention of the Ministry of Public Security, which was involved in the investigation, according to The Paper and other state media. Authorities soon located Li’s suspected birth mother in Zhaotong City, Yunnan. Authorities took samples of their DNA to compare and confirmed their relationship on December 28.
Jing’s story is no different from that of Guo Xinzhen, who was also kidnapped when he was two, in 1997, from his home in Shandong, a province of China. His father traveled for over twenty years in the hope of finding him, scouring every corner of China. 500 thousand kilometers of empty routes. A tenacity told by the film Lost and Love which then allowed him to find his son. Two stories with a happy ending that shed light, however, on a widespread phenomenon in China and exacerbated, according to experts, by the country’s former one-child policy, which has eased in recent years. For decades, those who had a second child were heavily fined or forced to have an abortion. Many Chinese families, especially those in rural areas, traditionally considered males to be more capable of providing and continuing the family line and so demand has increased, fueling child trafficking. In recent years, technology, social media and dedicated police departments have helped a number of adult abductees reunite with their natural families, and a DNA database of missing persons was created in 2016. Since then, 2600 people have managed to reunite with their biological parents.