Kidnapped at the age of 4, his parents find him 14 years later but he prefers to be with the family of kidnappers

The incredible story of little Sun Zhuo who on Monday was finally able to hug his parents again after 14 years: “I didn’t know I was kidnapped but they always treated me well”

Was disappeared into thin air at just 4 years old so much so that by now few believed they could find him still alive, but not so the parents who have never lost hope of being able to embrace him again and that finally in recent days they managed to find it safe and sound 14 years later, now 18 years old. It is the incredible story of little Sun Zhuo who on Monday was finally able to hug his parents, his father Sun Haiyang and his mother Peng Siying, in Shenzhen, in the Chinese province of Guangdong. A family reunion that culminated in a long hug that put an end to over a decade of suffering but that probably won’t mean a homecoming of the boy who instead expressed his intention to stay with the family that raised him and are under investigation. by kidnapping.

Sun Zhuo in fact he was one of the many children victims of the kidnappings that for decades took place in China to sell them to families who could not have children. The 18-year-old, after reuniting with his birth parents, explained that he never knew he was kidnapped until the police contacted him in recent days, but added that the family that raised him always treated him well. The identity of the young Sun was confirmed by DNA analysis after years of research by his parents and the police who instead arrested his adoptive father for kidnapping.

Sun was born in Jianli, Hubei province, in 2003, in 2007 the family moved to Shenzhen to run a grocery store in the hope of giving the baby a future but on October 9 of that year, Sun Zhuo was kidnapped. by a man playing in front of the family home at sunset. Under the guise of a toy he was approached by strangers and dragged away. His parents haven’t seen him since until last Monday. “I’ve been looking for him everywhere for the past 14 years. I couldn’t sleep at night and always thought about him. The happiness of finally having found my son is immense “, in fact, Mr. Haiyang admitted after the exciting family reunion, underlining:” Before seeing him again I could only remember him as a four-year-old child, now he is a boy, we hope he will stay with us ” .

The search for the parents was told in a film, Dearest, which had the merit of shining the spotlight on a plague still alive in China where hundreds of children disappear every year. From January to November, public security agencies nationwide resolved more than 290 child abduction cases, arrested over 690 suspects and found 8,307 children as part of a campaign to locate missing persons launched earlier this year. , the ministry said.