KIDNAPPED GIRL makes the Help Signal learned on TIK TOK and the Driver stops the Kidnapper! Details »ILMETEO.it

KIDNAPPED GIRL makes the Help Signal learned on TIK TOK and the Driver stops the Kidnapper! The details

The Help Signal that saved a GIRLTHE social, so blamed and hated, sometimes they can save lives. It was thanks to a signal for help which in recent months has been disseminated on various platforms via video, that one sixteen year old was saved, after having been victim of a kidnapping. It happened in the United States, in North Carolina.

The girl was missing for a few days when and while he was in the car with his captor, he gave a signal for help to a motorist, showing the palm of your hand, bending the thumb And then closing it with the other four fingers, up to make a fist.

The gesture was adopted as a warning signal in case of domestic violence, but it can also be used for other general help requests. As soon as the driver realized that the girl was in danger, as also reported by the newspaper Republic, called the 911 emergency number, having the kidnapper arrested.

The girl had learned that gesture on Tik Tok: from March 2020, in fact, the tutorials on how to make and recognize the helping punch are depopulated on the famous social network, as well as on Facebook And

Instagram.

SignalForHelp, so it is called, it was created for the first time by the Women’s Funding Network at the beginning of the COVID lockdown, as a tool for use by victims of domestic abuse. A silent way that allows you to escape any additional retaliation by which you abuse them. And of alert the rescue in a silent manner, without even a word having to be exchanged between victim and rescuers.