Kidnapped in the night of Totò di Natale: thieves enter his villa in Empoli and point the gun to his head

His wife and two children are also at home with the former Udinese striker: the police investigate the episode

EMPOLI. Robbery at the home of Antonio Di Natale, former Udinese and national striker, now coach of Carrarese. According to preliminary information, last night a group of criminals, at least five, would have waited for the coach to return home, to his home in Empoli. They would have pointed a gun to his head and would have been given a watch worth 30 thousand euros.

Then the thieves would leave with the booty. Unharmed Di Natale, who was with his wife and two children. The police investigate the episode.

Already in 2012 Di Natale had been the victim of a theft in his home in Empoli. On that occasion, jewels and watches were stolen, but the alarm caused the criminals to flee a few minutes after they entered the villa.

When there was the ambush, Di Natale’s family members would have been present, but it is unclear whether they were inside the house or outside.

At the moment, however, there are no people injured in the circumstance. Investigations in full swing by the police to define the story in all its aspects.

Di Natale is from Empoli by adoption, his wife is Tuscan and ‘Totò’ himself has chosen Empolese as a place to live after retiring from football. The son plays in the Empoli youth academy.