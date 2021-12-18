Sports

Kidnapped in the night of Totò di Natale: thieves enter his villa in Empoli and point the gun to his head

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

His wife and two children are also at home with the former Udinese striker: the police investigate the episode

EMPOLI. Robbery at the home of Antonio Di Natale, former Udinese and national striker, now coach of Carrarese. According to preliminary information, last night a group of criminals, at least five, would have waited for the coach to return home, to his home in Empoli. They would have pointed a gun to his head and would have been given a watch worth 30 thousand euros.

Then the thieves would leave with the booty. Unharmed Di Natale, who was with his wife and two children. The police investigate the episode.

Already in 2012 Di Natale had been the victim of a theft in his home in Empoli. On that occasion, jewels and watches were stolen, but the alarm caused the criminals to flee a few minutes after they entered the villa.

When there was the ambush, Di Natale’s family members would have been present, but it is unclear whether they were inside the house or outside.

At the moment, however, there are no people injured in the circumstance. Investigations in full swing by the police to define the story in all its aspects.

Di Natale is from Empoli by adoption, his wife is Tuscan and ‘Totò’ himself has chosen Empolese as a place to live after retiring from football. The son plays in the Empoli youth academy.

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Brescia – Monza: 0-2 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

2 weeks ago

F1 Arabia, Max Verstappen: ‘I want to win the World Championship, I’m not racing against Hamilton’

2 weeks ago

Napoli – Leicester City: 3-2 Europa League 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

1 week ago

Neymar, injury during Saint Etienne-Psg. VIDEO

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button