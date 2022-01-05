Kidnapped when he was a child, “I design my house for you.” And so he finds his family again after 33 years

Li Jingle has been kidnapped when he was only four years old. Today she is 37 and she hugged her mother again, who had never given up hope of seeing him again. The story that comes from China it’s unbelievable, especially for the way in which the happy ending was reached. Li, in fact, managed to get back in touch with his mother thanks to his childhood memories. A gang of child traffickers snatched him from his family and neighborhood when he was only four years old. The little boy let himself be fooled with a toy and followed a stranger who took him away from his village.

Li said that he had spent “endless nights” dreaming of going home and that he had always felt a strong nostalgia since he was little. A feeling that has never abandoned him and finally, a few months ago, he decided to try. And he put pen to paper the images he relived every night in his mind: he drew a map of his village in great detail, including the shapes of the individual houses and the cooking habits of the neighbors. Then he went all out and handed her over to the police. The drawing was so detailed that it allowed investigators to identify a village in the Zhaotong area of ​​the Yunnan mountains in southeast China.

Here, a woman had been waiting for the return of her son for 33 years and the DNA test gave biological confirmation of the relationship. In recent days they have come together in a liberating and moving embrace. Li was kidnapped in 1989 and placed in the care of a family from Lankao, over 2,000 kilometers from the city where he grew up. Parents who, he explained, taught him “the principles and values ​​of a man” and allowed him to fulfill himself in life. He managed to study hard and make his way into the world of work, built a family with his wife and children.

Li was convinced by the story of another peer, Guo Xinzhen, who was kidnapped in 1997 at the age of two from his home in Shandong, a province of China. His father Tuo, 51, had traveled aboard his motorcycle for over 500,000 kilometers across China, far and wide for over twenty years in the hope of finding him, with a giant picture of the child hanging from his two wheels. During his trip he had been through all sorts of things without ever letting himself be discouraged: he had encountered robberies, had been involved in road accidents, had slept under bridges and had even had to give alms once the savings were over. . A tenacity that was also told in a 2015 film, Lost and Love, and that had then allowed him to achieve his goal. Guo was found and was able to hug his parents again under the moved eyes of the whole of China. “Now that we have found it – the man had said – everything will be fine and from now on we can only be happy”. His alleged kidnappers, responsible for snatching him from his family and then selling him, were arrested.

Two stories with a happy ending in a sea of ​​unsolved cases. According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, in fact, 20,000 children are kidnapped in China every year, with the aim of being sold to families who want a child. A trafficking of minors that has plagued the country since the 1980s. In 2016, with the creation of a DNA database of missing persons, the police brought together 2600 people with their biological parents. The victims of these kidnappings often decide not to take legal action against the adoptive mother and father, since they have established a very strong emotional bond with them most of the time.