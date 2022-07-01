Kidnapped young woman asks for help through home application – USA – International

Like any day, restaurant employees received dozens of orders and rushed to send them to their customers as soon as possible. In the midst of the requests there was one to prepare a hamburger and a coffee, but an urgency slipped in: “Call the Police.”



They were three lines of text that a young woman had written in the GrubHub home application. “Come with the Police when your delivery man brings the food, please. Don’t make it obvious”, she managed to understand, as she quickly wrote it down.

As soon as we saw it, we took it seriously

The employee of the cafe located in New York, United States, read the receipt that the application had generated with the request for help, to which another terrifying message was added: “He wants to kill me.”

Immediately, she approached another of her companions. “It was something you only see on TV. I don’t think anyone jokes about something like that. As soon as we saw it, we took it seriously,” Alari, an employee, told The Washington Post.

Reading the order again, he decided to call Valentín Bermejo, owner of the commercial establishment.

“I told him: ‘Don’t send the food, call the police,'” recalled Bermejo, in a chat with the ‘Telemundo’ channel. After dialing 911, authorities headed to the address.

(Also read: Young woman went on vacation with her boyfriend and was kicked out of the house).

A woman who had been kidnapped in New York City was rescued Sunday after sending a note asking for help through the food service app Grubhub. The woman sent an order to the Chipper Truck Cafe and put a request to the restaurant workers to call the police, Yid Info reported. pic.twitter.com/JA8GNKGSsF — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) June 23, 2022

kidnapped and abused

The uniformed officers were notified of the order from the Chipper Truck Café around five in the morning, thanks to which they located the residence in the county of the Bronx. Once there, they found the young woman in serious condition: she had been sexually abused and had been kidnapped.

The aggressor was identified as Kemoy Royal, 32, a man who had notes for similar events in the past, according to what the Police could verify. Weeks ago, he had raped another 24-year-old girl, who reported him. However, they had failed to capture him.

The woman who made the call for help through the home reported that she met the subject online and made an appointment with him. He this held her, took her home and abused her. She wouldn’t let him out of her. Since she couldn’t call 911 either because Royal would be able to hear her, she decided to type the SOS into the food app.

(It may be of interest to you: The ‘spider girl’ talks about her sexual video published without her consent).

The woman was kidnapped in a house in Bronx County, in the United States.

Recognition for his performance

I’m glad we’re around 24 hours and she had a place to go for help

After the rescue and knowing the help provided, the Police extolled the actions of the cafe’s employees.

“We are so happy that she is okay. I’m glad we’re around 24 hours and that she had a place to go for help. There are no longer so many restaurants (open at that time) to which she could have written that note to save her,” Alari told ‘The Washington Post’.

(We recommend: ‘Sleeping Beauty’: the drama of a shopkeeper who falls asleep for a month).

The congratulations did not stop there. The GrubHub application sent them a recognition for 5 thousand dollars (more than 20 million Colombian pesos), which, without a doubt, will help them to promote the small business.



Meanwhile, the aggressor remains in custody and will have to answer for the accusations of rape, strangulation, kidnapping and a series of other crimes.

You can also read:

– Video: fear in Brazil of a monkey with a knife that enters houses to steal.

– Mansion of the ‘Lord of the Skies’ was raffled: this will be enjoyed by the winner.

– He traveled to Canada at 16, worked as a bricklayer and now lives in a mansion.

– The 28-year-old woman who lives as a baby for pleasure: with diapers and pacifiers.

Trends WEATHER