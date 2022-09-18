Kidnapping movies that will make you feel claustrophobic

Kidnapping movies are a recurring theme in the genre of thriller and action or horror movies. Some of the creepiest stories we’ve seen on screen have to do with kidnapping: child disappearances or house kidnappings.

However, the same premise can be used in many different ways. In these kidnapping movies you will see how they can be very different from each other… some more claustrophobic than others, some more gory than others, some with light at the end of the tunnel… and others black as the abyss.

Funny Games

Year : 1997

: 1997 Director : Michael Hanke

: Michael Hanke Country : Austrian

: Austrian Where to see: Not available for streaming

Michael Haneke’s film narrates a real nightmare. It is one of the most controversial modern horror films, and at its Cannes premiere in 1997 it caused some people left the room, scandalized by his violence.

It tells the story of a family that is taken hostage in their own home by two sadistic “friends of the neighbors”, who force them to participate in “funny games” and macabre.

Haneke has since defended the film as a critique of media violence, and in 2008 Haneke directed a shot-for-shot American remake, starring Naomi Watts and Tim Roth (also not available for free on platforms).

prisoners

Year : 2013

: 2013 Director : Denis Villeneuve

: Denis Villeneuve Country: USA

USA Where to see: HBO Max, Movistar Plus+

Before having Dune and Blade Runner, Denis Villeneuve amazed with this thriller, in which two girls are kidnapped. A policeman, played by Jake Gyllenhall, handles the case. But the father of one of the girls, played by Hugh Jackmandoes not agree with the police action and decides to take justice for himself.

This includes kidnapping a young man with a disability, played by Paul Dano, because he is convinced that he is the culprit, despite having been exonerated by the police.

Prisoners is a suffocating thriller that puts us in very complicated situations, and forces us to put ourselves in the shoes of the characters. What would we do in your situation?

The exchange

Year : 2008

: 2008 Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Country : USA

: USA Where to see: Rent on Rakuten, Amazon or Google Play

One of Clint Eastwood’s toughest movies (and that is saying), and with the most celebrated interpretation of Angelina Jolie, who must put herself in the shoes of a mother whose son disappears without leaving a trace. A few months later, the police say that she has found him…but turns out to be another boy.

Based on the true story of Christine Collins, a woman who dedicated her entire life to looking for her son, despite the deeply chauvinistic society that branded her a crazy and bad mother by giving up the “exchanged” child.

old boy

Year : 2003

: 2003 Director : Park Chan-wook

: Park Chan-wook Country : South Korea

: South Korea Where to see: filmin

Oldboy is a movie that needs no introduction for fans of action movies. And obviously, we are not referring to the unnecessary American remake, but to the original Korean film from 2003, which tells the story of a businessman who is kidnapped drunk… and held captive for 15 years.

At that time, the man discovers that his family has been murdered, and trains to exact his revenge. One day, out of the blue, he is released… and begins his bloodthirsty search for answers.

kidnapped

Year : 2010

: 2010 Director : Miguel Angel Vivas

: Miguel Angel Vivas Country : Spain

: Spain Where to see: movie

Like in Funny Games, three thieves kidnap a family from their own home on the longest night of their lives.

This trying and overwhelming film starring Fernando Cayo, Ana Wagener and Manuela Vellés has the peculiarity of being shot in sequence shots, sometimes splitting the screen and making us follow two parallel actions, that ensures that we do not detach ourselves for a moment from the terror suffered by its characters.

The room

Year : 2015

: 2015 Director : Lenny Abrahamson

: Lenny Abrahamson Country: Ireland

Ireland Where to see: Prime Video, StarZ, Movistar Plus+

Room is one of those movies that they twist and excite you at the same time. Brie Larson won the Oscar for her portrayal of a mother who has been kidnapped for seven years, and her son (whose biological father is the kidnapper) has never known the outside world.

The mother hides the truth from her son (played by Jacob Trembley), but as he grows older, she knows she won’t be able to keep him from reality for long. An overwhelming love story that seeks light in the midst of horror.

Thesis

Year : nineteen ninety six

: nineteen ninety six Director : Alejandro Amenabar

: Alejandro Amenabar Country : Spain

: Spain Where to see: Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar, Flix Olé, RTVE

Alejandro Amenábar surprised all of Spain in 1996 with his first opera, shot when he was only 23 years old and without having finished his studies, but which is now the pride of the Faculty of Information Sciences at the Complutense University of Madrid.

A film student (Ana Torrent) wants to do a thesis on violence in the audiovisual world, but she will discover that, in her own faculty, there have been cases of real murders for snuff movies…and closer than she thought.

the panic room

Year : 2002

: 2002 Director : David Fincher

: David Fincher Country : USA

: USA Where to see: filmin

David Fincher is one of the most acclaimed directors in modern American cinema, particularly for his thrillers. Panic Room is one of his lesser-known films, and it stars Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart being a girl.

David Koepp’s script in which a mother and daughter hide in their panic room, a totally sealed room with surveillance cameras, when intruders break into the house to rob.

Flight Plan: Missing

Year : 2005

: 2005 Director : Robert Schwentke

: Robert Schwentke Country : USA

: USA Where to see:Disney+

Jodie Foster is very unlucky in this, because after Fincher’s house-kidnapping, she had to find and find his missing daughter… mid-flight! How can a girl disappear in a plane, at a height of 12.00 meters?

Well, when Foster denounces that he has lost his daughter, no one in her crew remembers seeing her, nor is it in the flight logs. Foster must fight tirelessly to prove that she is not crazy, while still searching for her daughter, in a very exciting action thriller, in which you will feel the despair of her mother.

Buried

Year : 2010

: 2010 Director : Rodrigo Cortes

: Rodrigo Cortes Country : Spain

: Spain Where to see: Rent at Rakuten

Few films are more harrowing than Buried, the award-winning film by Rodrigo Cortés starring Ryan Reynolds as the lead, who spends the entire film buried alive in coffins. He only has a lighter for lighting and a mobile phone, with which he tries to contact the outside world.

Reynolds’s desperation during the 90 minutes of oxygen he has left in the coffin means that viewing this film is not recommended for claustrophobic people, as it is a real nightmare that very few directors would have dared to carry out.

bye bye little girl bye bye

Year : 2007

: 2007 Director : Ben Affleck

: Ben Affleck Country : USA

: USA Where to see:Disney+

The first film directed by Ben Affleck is a police thriller in which two private detectives investigate the kidnapping of a four-year-old girl in a neighborhood plagued by drug trafficking.

Gone Baby Gone is based on a novel by Dennis Lehane, the author of Mystic River (another Clint Eastwood movie about crime and kidnapping. Another one of those movies you can’t stop watching until you find out where the girl is and who is behind his disappearance.

Saw

Year : 2004

: 2004 Director : James Wan

: James Wan Country : USA

: USA Where to see: Netflix, Prime Video, Movistar Plus+

If we think of the most macabre kidnappings in the history of cinema, the Saw franchise has to come to mind, with nine films released from 2004 to the last one in 2021, Spiral.

Almost all movies start with characters waking up in dark rooms, chained and sometimes connected to torture machines that will kill them if they can’t find a way out, either mutilating themselves, killing their fellow captive…

These films are considered “torture porn” for its explicit violence and the inhuman torment to which its characters are subjected, and we could add the series “Hostel” or The hills have eyes to the list of kidnapping movies where the victims are brutally torturedalthough it is almost a separate subgenre… and not suitable for all stomachs.