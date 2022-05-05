Kidnappings in Haiti: this is what the Dominican diplomat looked like

In apparent good condition is the Dominican commercial attache Carlos Guillen Tatis, after being kidnapped for four days by a gang in Haiti, according to photographs circulating on social networks about his release.

At the time of his release, Guillén Tatis was wearing a blue shirt and pants Jean. In some photographs, the diplomat is seen surrounded by men carrying long weapons.

The Dominican Government has not offered details about the release of Guillén Tatis, except for the concise tweet of the Foreign Minister of the Dominican RepublicRobert Alvarez, when reporting early this Wednesday on the release.

“Fortunately, Carlitin Guillen Tatis, advisor to the Dominican embassy in Haiti, has been released safe and sound, after 4 days of kidnapping. We thank everyone who actively participated in his release,” Álvarez wrote.

It was the first kidnapping, in a long time, suffered by personnel from the diplomatic corps accredited in Haiti, where this practice is almost daily and is perpetrated by gangs as a way of earning income.

The diplomat was kidnapped last Friday in the neighborhood Croix-des-Bouquets, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, an area controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang. After learning of the situation, the Dominican Republic urged Haiti to conduct an investigation for the “safe and sound” release of Guillén Tatis.

Guillén Tatis was traveling in a green Toyota SUV and was accompanied by another person, who was immediately released. The vehicle in which Guillén Tatis was traveling had a Dominican plate, and not one that describes him as a diplomat.

The information is that the gang is demanding $500,000 for the release of Guillén Tatis, but no authority has ruled on the matter.