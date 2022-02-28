Kidney complications may be hidden in low back pain

The medical literature has pointed out that some kidney problems can manifest with low back pain.

Many serious diseases begin their course in a slow and insidious way, with symptoms that are not very disruptive and that appear regularly in conditions of little importance that we even tend to ignore.

We must remember, however, that this does not mean that we should be alarmed by the slightest symptom. If the discomfort is not especially intense, appears sporadically and is not accompanied by other symptoms, in the vast majority of cases nothing serious will be happening to us. Even so, it is always convenient to pay attention to our body and understand what we may be experiencing.

Back pain originating in the muscles, bones and joints

Something like this happens with lumbar pain or, what is the same, in the lower back and sides. It is a manifestation that can respond to many different problems, most of them not serious.

In fact, the most common is that it is simply lumbagoone of the most common types of pain in all adult population groups (according to the Spanish Society of Rheumatology, 80% of adults experience back pain at some point in their lives).

The lumbago it can have several origins, and depending on this, its specific characteristics will vary. When it is muscular, it feels like a dull ache of variable intensity, which worsens when making certain movements; when it comes from the nerves in the area (such as the sciatic nerve), it consists of stabs of pain that ‘travel’ to different parts of the body (usually the buttocks); and when it is joint, in the form of ‘pricks’ of moderate to intense sharp pain in very localized points of the spine.

In all cases, the causes are usually mechanical: poor sustained posture, injuries due to fractures or trauma, efforts (such as lifting weights) with incorrect technique…

Back pain originating in the kidneys and ureters

On the contrary, sometimes the pain in this area of ​​the body can come from the kidneys, and when it does, it is usually a more serious problem. On the one hand, it could be due to the presence of a renal calculus (or kidney stone) that obstructs the urinary tract and can cause intense and deep pain (when it occurs at the level of the ureter or its union with the renal pelvis, it is called renal colic and is rated as one of the worst existing pains); on the other, it may be the result of a kidney infection (in this case, it feels like a constant dull ache).

Kidney stones, although they can be incredibly annoying, usually do not pose a serious health problem. Instead, one kidney infection it can have very serious consequences, such as permanent damage or even sepsis.

When should we go to the doctor?

Although in no case will it be negative to consult our pain with a professional (because, after all, he is the one who can best advise us on ways to relieve it), the urgency of the situation can be determined based on different circumstances.

When the pain comes from the muscles, bones or joints, the main criteria are the frequency, persistence and intensity of the pain together with some events prior to its appearance. For example, very intense and localized pain after a fall may be due to a fracture or injury that requires immediate attention; On the other hand, moderate but recurrent pain can show a bad postural habit that we must correct with the advice of a doctor; finally, a slight pain that appears on one occasion may be due to poor posture or a specific effort and may not need further attention.

Similarly, when the pain seems to come from the kidneys, either from a kidney stone (severe and deep) or from an infection (dull and constant), we should seek urgent assistance, especially if it is accompanied by other worrying symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, nausea, or confusion; In the first case, it is necessary to confirm the diagnosis and in the second, take immediate measures to stop the infection before it causes irreversible damage or spreads to the bloodstream.

