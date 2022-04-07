Kidney damage from the use of creatine as a supplement in a Puerto Rican patient

The patient was given aggressive hydration until his creatinine levels were within normal ranges.

Dr. Glorymar López Garayúa, resident of the Mayagüez Medical Center Family Medicine program. Photo: capture of an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Creatine serves as a supplement not regulated or prescribed, highly used among practitioners of athletics or other sports or people who regularly exercise to improve the performance of each activity.

It has received favorable recognition if taken in mg doses per day for five days in healthy adults.

However, in people with kidney function failure, it has been seen that it can cause an acute development of this organ. It can also occur in patients who are using nephrotoxic drugs and consume this type of supplementation.

This was precisely what happened in a 30-year-old Puerto Rican patient who arrived at the Mayagüez Medical Center (MMC), who presented symptoms in the right upper quadrant for approximately one month and had worsened in recent days.

“The patient reported that in recent days he started a new exercise routine and that two months ago he used the creatine supplement at a dose of 5 milligrams daily. This patient had no history of kidney disease in his family, nor any type of habit that is considered toxic to the body, ”he explained. Dr. Glorymar López Garayúa, part of the MMC residence.

“The patient’s creatinine laboratory levels were elevated,” he added, adding that the doctors were monitoring these levels, so the patient was admitted to the hospital for acute kidney injury.

After several studies, he included a renal sonogram, which showed normal anatomical function. However, when a calculation was made of his FENa -a calculation based on the concentrations of sodium and creatinine in blood and urine- and levels were found that were consistent with intrinsic damage to the kidney, probably due to the use of nephrotoxic drugs (which the patient denied using). ) or the use of creatine, which in turn was used at incorrect levels of 5 milligrams, instead of a recommended dose of 3 milligrams, Dr. López also explained.

During the follow-up of the patient, his diuresis and laboratory levels related to renal function improved, he added.

This clinical case on the island brings with it the awareness of care in the consumption of unregulated supplements or used in incorrect dosages.

