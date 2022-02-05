“Kidney stones” and rushes to the hospital. Doctors in shock, what they find in their stomach – Libero Quotidiano





Had bellyache strong and was convinced that she had the kidney stones. But when Kayla Fustamante arrived at the hospital found she was 38 weeks pregnant and simply was in labor, was about to give birth. The story, which was only told today, took place during the summer of 2016 when she was at work in a Boston club one night and at one point Kayla began to feel very severe pain in her abdomen. So she looked on the internet to figure out what it could be and convinced herself it was kidney stones.





After the shift, report I read, she went to the emergency room to be seen. Once the ultrasound was done, the woman, a then 22-year-old girl discovered that she was about to give birth: “I’m pale”, said a Today, “I had no idea I was pregnant. I immediately called my mom and all my loved ones who were worried to tell them it wasn’t stones, it was a baby. The best call I got was from my dad, he told me that I he loved independently of everything, and that it didn’t matter at all … “.





The baby was born minutes after Kayla arrived at the hospital and is perfectly healthy, while Kayla explained that she did not realize she was pregnant because her period is always irregular and because she had gained weight from work.



