Kidneys, how to protect them from chronic disease

Worldwide, one in ten people have problems related to chronic kidney disease. And in Italy about 4.5 million people have to deal with medium or advanced pathologies of these organs, which are not only the “washing machines” of the blood, since they purify it by eliminating waste products in the urine, but they also appear fundamental for the entire well-being of the organism, helping to control blood pressure and acting as “regulators” of various functions. Science says that, together with the heart and brain, they are the so-called “noble” organs of the human body.

But do we really consider them as such or do we forget about them? We pay attention to few warning signs that they send and above all do we check them regularly? We are probably not so attentive to kidney well-being, as shown by the results of a survey conducted by Astra Ricerche for the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN), released in conjunction with World Kidney Day on 10 March. Several awareness-raising initiatives are planned, organized by Sin and the Italian Rene Foundation (FIR).

Chronic kidney disease and Covid-19

Over time, the kidneys may function less and less. In recent times, then, these phenomena become more and more frequent both due to the progressive aging of the population (obviously these organs are also affected by advancing age), and also due to climate change, which favors dehydration phenomena if you do not drink enough with also impact on the kidneys.

Faced with this situation, seven out of ten Italians have never made specialist visits for kidney control and only 12.3% have done them in the last three years. To say this is the “Bridge the knowledge gap” survey Research for the Italian Society of Nephrology on a representative sample of the adult Italian population. One in two Italians admits that they do not know who the kidney specialist is (46.0%) and, among those who think they know him, one in five incorrectly answers “urologist” (21.9%). Only one in seven people (13.4%) think they know what chronic kidney disease is, while just under half of the population (48.8%) admit that they have only heard of it, but do not know what it is (38.2% do not just heard of it).

“This data – explains Piergiorgio Messa, President of SIN, former Director of the Complex Operational Unit of Nephrology, Dialysis and Renal Transplant – Polyclinic of Milan and Full Professor of Nephrology at the University of Milan – is in line with that of the diagnostic delay that registers for chronic kidney disease, so it is evident that the health of the kidneys is concerned not with a view to prevention or early intervention, but when the disease is now in an advanced stage such as to require dialysis or transplant . Kidney diseases rarely give clear and recognizable signals, and for this reason they are often discovered by chance, at an advanced stage, during tests carried out for other reasons “.

A level of awareness inversely proportional to the numbers of the chronic kidney disease. When it comes to familiarity with kidney disease, in fact, 21% of the sample claims to have had or currently have kidney disease, while as many as 42.3% say that it has happened to one or more relatives. Currently 4.4% of respondents report having kidney disease, and one in ten (9.2%) say kidney disease affects their relatives.

“We expect – Mass says – a further surge in the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease in the coming months as a rebound effect of the stop that the specialist visits have undergone”. It must be said, in fairness, that thanks to vaccines, morbidity and mortality from Covid-19 have also been reduced in patients with kidney disease. In fact, these are fragile patients in whom Sars-CoV-2 disease had been associated with a mortality 8-10 times higher than the average of the Italian population. But now we mustn’t let our guard down.

How to find out if your kidneys are not working well

If there are no particular pathologies, in the healthy person, two simple tests, the measurement of blood creatinine and the microalbuminuria (i.e. the presence of small amounts of albumin in the urine) allow you to identify those who are developing problems. Obviously, in addition to these tests, it is always essential to keep blood pressure under control.

Among the screening tests, the doctor can also indicate the creatinine clearance: it is performed with a blood test to determine the value of creatinine (a waste product of muscle activity), combined with a urine test produced in 24 hours . If kidney damage is suspected, this test measures how quickly the kidneys excrete creatinine.

This parameter is now considered very reliable for obtaining data on the functioning of the kidneys. While these tests are essential for screening, other investigations allow you to more accurately recognize any kidney disease. Remaining in the context of blood tests, it is advisable to regularly undergo an assessment of azotemia and creatininemia. If their values ​​rise, we can suspect that the kidneys are not able to perform their function well, which is to filter, purify and dispose of the large amount of toxins that our body produces every day. And that, through the urine “filtered” by these natural “washing machines” of the blood are eliminated to the outside.

More specifically, nitrogen, like urea, another significant parameter, derives from the “destruction” of amino acids, the natural components of proteins. Creatinine, on the other hand, is an organic compound present in the muscles of mammals, therefore also in humans. These two parameters are extremely sensitive and their increase indicates the suffering of the kidney, linked for example to an infection or a slight renal insufficiency. However, in many cases, the evaluation of creatinine in the blood alone is not enough and creatinine clearance must be performed.