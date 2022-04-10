Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: BTS, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Adele among the award winners | MEXICO
The ‘Kids’ Choice Awards 2022‘ from Nickelodeon They paralyzed the world and awarded the best artists in a ceremony that took place from Los Angeles. BTS, Adele, Tom Holland, Zendaya and many more were the winners of the night under the leadership of Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski.
Among the prominent names is a double award for Olivia Rodrigo added to the surprise of Ed Sheeran as favorite musical artist defeating Justin Bieber. In addition, among the athletes chosen by the public, the names of Tom Brady and Chloe Kim stood out.
Meet the list of winners of the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
Kids Favorite TV Show
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- DangerForce
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Winner)
- Raven’s Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- The Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite Family TV Show
- cobra kai
- iCarly (Winner)
- Marvel Studios’ Loki
- Marvel Studios’ Wanda Vision
- The Flash Young Sheldon
favorite reality show
- American Idol
- Kids Baking Championship
- LEGO Masters
- America’s Got Talent (Winner)
- The Masked Singer
- wipe out
Favorite cartoon
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- SpongeBob Square (Winner)
- Pants Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)
- Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (Winner)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
- Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (Winner)
- Luca Luhan (Bose/Brainstorm, Danger Force)
- Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
- Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
- Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
- Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) (Winner)
- Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
- Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
- Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
- Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
- Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
- Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) (Winner)
Cinema
Favorite movie
- cinderella
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Disney’s Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (Winner)
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie
favorite animated movie
- Disney and Pixar’s Luca
- Disney’s Charm (Winner)
- PAW Patrol: The Movie
- song 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Winner)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
- Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
- Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
- Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
- Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
- Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune) (Winner)
Favorite Movie Actor
- Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
- John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
- LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
- Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
- Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) (Winner)
- Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
Music
Favorite female singer
- Adele
- Ariana Grande (Winner)
- billie eilish
- Cardi-B
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Favorite male singer
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran (Winner)
- Justin Bieber
- Shawn Mendez
- The Weeknd
favorite music group
- black Eyed Peas
- BTS (Winner)
- Florida Georgia Line
- Hermanos Jonas
- brown 5
- migos
favorite collaboration
- Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee StallionBest Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
- Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
- Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
- STAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber (Winner)
Favorite International Artist
- Adele (UK) (Winner)
- Camilo (Latin America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Themes (Africa)
- BTS (Asian)
- Rosalia (Europe)
- Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Favorite song
- All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
- Easy On Me – Adele
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish (Winner)
- Take My Breath – The Weeknd
- Up – Cardi B
Favorite New Artist
- ChlöeGlass Animals
- Jack Harlow
- Olivia Rodrigo (Winner)
- Saweetie
- Walker Hayes
favorite album
- 30 – Adele
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish (Winner)
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
Sports
Favorite Female Athlete
- Candace Parker
- Chloé Kim (Winner)
- Naomi Osaka
- Sasha Banks
- Serena Williams
- Simone Billes
Favorite male athlete
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Lebron James
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady (Winner)
Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 LIVE: minute by minute
Who will be the conductors of the show?
Miranda Cosgrove, known for her performance on iCarly, is reported to introduce the first lady at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will be hosted by Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski. It will also feature performances by Grammy Award-winning Kid Cudi and rapper Jack Harlow.
The award ceremony will feature Nickelodeon’s orange blimp and a ‘trip’ to the metaverse with celebrity avatars, as well as live voting.
How to vote for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards nominees?
- Sign in to https://www.nick.com/kids-choice-awards/
- It will open the page with the votes, so you must vote for each of the categories.
- At the end of your votes, a box will appear indicating that your votes have been counted.
¡Important! It should be remembered that the votes are unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you want for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
Receives our newsletter: We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.