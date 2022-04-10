Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: BTS, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Adele among the award winners | MEXICO

The ‘Kids’ Choice Awards 2022‘ from Nickelodeon They paralyzed the world and awarded the best artists in a ceremony that took place from Los Angeles. BTS, Adele, Tom Holland, Zendaya and many more were the winners of the night under the leadership of Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski.

Among the prominent names is a double award for Olivia Rodrigo added to the surprise of Ed Sheeran as favorite musical artist defeating Justin Bieber. In addition, among the athletes chosen by the public, the names of Tom Brady and Chloe Kim stood out.

Meet the list of winners of the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Kids Favorite TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

DangerForce

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Winner)

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV Show

cobra kai

iCarly (Winner)

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ Wanda Vision

The Flash Young Sheldon

favorite reality show

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

America’s Got Talent (Winner)

The Masked Singer

wipe out

Favorite cartoon

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

SpongeBob Square (Winner)

Pants Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (Winner)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (Winner)

Luca Luhan (Bose/Brainstorm, Danger Force)

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) (Winner)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) (Winner)

Cinema

Favorite movie

cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Winner)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

favorite animated movie

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

Disney’s Charm (Winner)

PAW Patrol: The Movie

song 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Winner)

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune) (Winner)

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) (Winner)

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Music

Favorite female singer

Adele

Ariana Grande (Winner)

billie eilish

Cardi-B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite male singer

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran (Winner)

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendez

The Weeknd

favorite music group

black Eyed Peas

BTS (Winner)

Florida Georgia Line

Hermanos Jonas

brown 5

migos

favorite collaboration

Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee StallionBest Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

STAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber (Winner)

Favorite International Artist

Adele (UK) (Winner)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Themes (Africa)

BTS (Asian)

Rosalia (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Favorite song

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me – Adele

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish (Winner)

Take My Breath – The Weeknd

Up – Cardi B

Favorite New Artist

ChlöeGlass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo (Winner)

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

favorite album

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish (Winner)

Justice – Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

Sports

Favorite Female Athlete

Candace Parker

Chloé Kim (Winner)

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Billes

Favorite male athlete

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady (Winner)

Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 LIVE: minute by minute

Who will be the conductors of the show?

Miranda Cosgrove, known for her performance on iCarly, is reported to introduce the first lady at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will be hosted by Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski. It will also feature performances by Grammy Award-winning Kid Cudi and rapper Jack Harlow.

The award ceremony will feature Nickelodeon’s orange blimp and a ‘trip’ to the metaverse with celebrity avatars, as well as live voting.

How to vote for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards nominees?

Sign in to https://www.nick.com/kids-choice-awards/

It will open the page with the votes, so you must vote for each of the categories.

At the end of your votes, a box will appear indicating that your votes have been counted.

¡Important! It should be remembered that the votes are unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you want for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

