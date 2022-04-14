Kids Choice Awards 2022: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Billie Eilish among the winners
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series who was at the top of the nominations, did not deviate from his favorite status and walks away with the prizes for favorite children’s series, best actor in a children’s series (Joshua Bassett) and Best Actress in a Children’s Series (Olivia Rodrigo). The young American singer also obtains an additional award: that of the musical revelation of the year. A reward that comes to inflate a little more his collection which includes among others Grammy, IHeartRadio Music Awards, ASCAP Pop Music Awards and Brit Awards.
As for the playoffs, the other big winner is iCarly which is crowned best family series and which is also rewarded thanks to the Kids Choice Awards for best actress in a family series obtained by Miranda Cosgrove.
In the cinema categories, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a hit and walked away with three awards: favorite movie, favorite movie actress (Zendaya) and Favorite Movie Actor (Tom Holland). The musical categories are, for their part, dominated by Billie Eilish which obtains two awards, those of the favorite album and the favorite song of the year. Note that the ceremony was also marked by the coronation of BTS who became the most awarded music group at the Kids Choice Awards. The Korean group now holds 6 awards, one more than Fifth Harmony.
To discover all the other winners of the 2022 edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards, it’s below.
TV – Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
Favorite children’s series
Scare me ! (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Hazard Strength
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Winner
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite family series
Cobra-Kai
iCarly – Winner
Marvel Studios’ Loki
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon
Favorite reality show
american idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters – Winner
America’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
Wipeout
Favorite anime series
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Spongebob – Winner
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
Favorite Actress in a Children’s Series
Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)
Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – Winner
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Actor in a Children’s Series
Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester/Captain Man, Danger Force)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – Winner
Luca Luhan (Bose/Brainstorm, Danger Force)
Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Favorite Actress in a Family Series
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) – Winner
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
Favorite Actor in a Family Series
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) – Winner
Cinema – Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
favorite movie
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney’s Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Winner
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Favorite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella/Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune) – Winner
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) – Winner
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
Favorite animated movie
Luke
Encanto – Winner
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Song 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite voice in animated film
Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) – Winner
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Music – Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
Favorite Female Artist
Adele
Ariana Grande – Winner
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
drake
Ed Sheeran – Winner
justin bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Favorite musical group
Black Eyed Peas
BTS- Winner
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Brown 5
Migos
Favorite Collab
Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
STAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber – Winners
Favorite Global Artist
Adele (UK) – Winner
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Time (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalia (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Favorite song
All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me – Adele
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – Winner
Take My Breath – The Weeknd
Up – Cardi B
Revelation of the year
Chloe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo – Winner
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
Favorite album
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – Winner
Justice – Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
Other categories – Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
Favorite Content Creator
austin creed
MrBeast – Winner
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
Unspeakable
Favorite Content Creator
addison rae
Charli D’Amelio – Winner
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings
Favorite Female Athlete
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim – Winner
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Favorite Male Athlete
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady – Winner
Favorite video game
Brookhaven
Minecraft – Winner
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars