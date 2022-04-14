Kids Choice Awards 2022: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Billie Eilish among the winners

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series who was at the top of the nominations, did not deviate from his favorite status and walks away with the prizes for favorite children’s series, best actor in a children’s series (Joshua Bassett) and Best Actress in a Children’s Series (Olivia Rodrigo). The young American singer also obtains an additional award: that of the musical revelation of the year. A reward that comes to inflate a little more his collection which includes among others Grammy, IHeartRadio Music Awards, ASCAP Pop Music Awards and Brit Awards.

As for the playoffs, the other big winner is iCarly which is crowned best family series and which is also rewarded thanks to the Kids Choice Awards for best actress in a family series obtained by Miranda Cosgrove.

In the cinema categories, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a hit and walked away with three awards: favorite movie, favorite movie actress (Zendaya) and Favorite Movie Actor (Tom Holland). The musical categories are, for their part, dominated by Billie Eilish which obtains two awards, those of the favorite album and the favorite song of the year. Note that the ceremony was also marked by the coronation of BTS who became the most awarded music group at the Kids Choice Awards. The Korean group now holds 6 awards, one more than Fifth Harmony.

To discover all the other winners of the 2022 edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards, it’s below.

TV – Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Favorite children’s series

Scare me ! (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Hazard Strength

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Winner

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite family series

Cobra-Kai

iCarly – Winner

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Favorite reality show

american idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters – Winner

America’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

Favorite anime series

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Spongebob – Winner

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favorite Actress in a Children’s Series

Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – Winner

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Actor in a Children’s Series

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester/Captain Man, Danger Force)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – Winner

Luca Luhan (Bose/Brainstorm, Danger Force)

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Favorite Actress in a Family Series

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) – Winner

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

Favorite Actor in a Family Series

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) – Winner

Cinema – Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

favorite movie

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Winner

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella/Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune) – Winner

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) – Winner

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Favorite animated movie

Luke

Encanto – Winner

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Song 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite voice in animated film

Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)

Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) – Winner

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Music – Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande – Winner

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

drake

Ed Sheeran – Winner

justin bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite musical group

Black Eyed Peas

BTS- Winner

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Brown 5

Migos

Favorite Collab

Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

STAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber – Winners

Favorite Global Artist

Adele (UK) – Winner

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Time (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalia (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Favorite song

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me – Adele

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – Winner

Take My Breath – The Weeknd

Up – Cardi B

Revelation of the year

Chloe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo – Winner

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

Favorite album

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – Winner

Justice – Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

Other categories – Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Favorite Content Creator

austin creed

MrBeast – Winner

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

Favorite Content Creator

addison rae

Charli D’Amelio – Winner

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

Favorite Female Athlete

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim – Winner

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Favorite Male Athlete

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady – Winner

Favorite video game

Brookhaven

Minecraft – Winner

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars