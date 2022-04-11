Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish took two awards each

On Saturday, April 9, the Kids Choice Awards were held, awards organized by the Nickelodeon television network that, since 1988, recognize the best in film, television and music. Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish were the big winners of the night, with two awards each.

The ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove, star of the “iCarly” series, and American football player Rob Gronkowski.

Olivia Rodrigo He won the awards for Revelation Musical Artist and Favorite Television Artist, for his participation in the series “High School Musical”. While billie eilish won Favorite Song for “Happier Than Ever” and Favorite Album for the album of the same name. This is the second time in three years that billie eilish wins the Favorite Song category Kids’ Choice.

Other winners were Ariana Grandewho took home the award for Favorite Female Musical Artist, and Ed Sheeran, who won Favorite Male Musical Artist. While, bts won the award for Best Group for the third consecutive year.

Olivia Rodrigo Y bts They could not appear at the ceremony, but they did send a video thanking them for the award.

The list of winners of the Kids’ Choice Awards

The Kids’ Choice Awards they reward the best of cinema, television and music, although they also reward athletes and video games. This is the list of winners in the most outstanding categories.

Music

Favorite song

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”

Favorite Album

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Favorite Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Group

bts

Favorite Musical Collaboration

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber: “Stay”

Favorite New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Global Artist

Adele

Television

Favorite Kids Show: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Favorite Family Show:: “icarly”

Favorite Reality Show: “America’s Got Talent”

Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Favorite Female TV Star (kids): Olivia Rodrigo (“High School Musical”)

Favorite Female TV Star (kids): Joshua Bassett (“High School Musical”)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)

Films

Favorite movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Favorite actress: Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Dune”)

Favorite actor: Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”)

Favorite Animated Movie: “Charm”

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie: Scarlett Johansson (“Ash” and “Sing 2”)

Other categories

Favorite Creator: Charlie D’Amelio

Favorite Creator: MrBeast

Favorite Female Athlete: Chloé Kim

Favorite Male Athlete: Tom Brady

Favorite Video Game: Minecraft

