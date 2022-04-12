Kids Choice Awards 2022: where and what time to see the award ceremony LIVE today | CHANNELS

The slime bath will be back today (April 12) in the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 where viewers will meet this year’s winners. In addition to seeing a parade of their favorite celebrities, they’ll also be treated to a sense of humor from iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

If you also want to see who will receive the dreaded slime and the artists who will win the KCA 2022 blimp, at Sónica.mx we share the schedule Y Where to see the transmission of the catchiest awards of the year, but above all in television history.

Related news

The ceremony of Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 It will feature Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, and Kid Cudi. In fact, the Grammy winner will surprise the audience with a mix of his new single “Stars in the Sky” and his hit “Pursuit of Happiness”.

And it will not be the only musical presentation that can be enjoyed as the popular rapper, Jack Harlow, will take the stage to animate the ceremony. As for the Latin nominees, the influencers Jashlem, Jimena Jiménez, Yolo Aventuras, Fede Vigevani y la Vecibanda, Los Polinesios and Skabeche will seek to win the award for ‘Latin Influencer’.

Related news

While, in the musical field, Camilo, Sebastián Yatra, Piso 21, Danna Paola, Rauw Alejandro and María Becerra will seek the blim of the KCA 2022 in the ‘Latin Artist’ category. Although some already know the result of the awards, there is still much to see in the Kids’ Choice Awards.

Schedule in which the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will broadcast

The good news is that, if you missed or couldn’t see the awards, you can do it this April 12 through the Nickelodeon Latin America signal and, simultaneously, through the Pluto TV streaming platform. It is worth mentioning that the service is free, while Nick’s channel must have cable service to watch it.

The Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will be screened throughout Latin America, but in different schedule. Here’s when today you can watch the ceremony and also receive a dose of slime bath:

Mexico: 8 p.m.

Chile, Argentina and Venezuela: 9 p.m.

now you have the schedule Y Where to see the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. Do not forget to tell us on the social networks of Sónica.mx, what did you think of the ceremony.