Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2023 are on Infobay: know exclusively who will be their famous drivers

The Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2023 are on Infobay: know exclusively who will be their celebrity hosts (Photo: Infobay Mexico)

Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023 They are just around the corner. Following its successful edition last year, where we saw the talents of Danna Paola, Kenya Os, Alex Hoyer and more, the popular award nickelodeon Latin America promises even more surprises, music but above all slam For adults and children.

specially for Infobay Mexicothe company responsible for great animated figures like sponge bob, Rugrats one of two Ninja Turtles They tell us who will be their celebrity drivers for the 14th edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2023: juanpa zurita And Maca Achaga They will be in charge of guiding the most anticipated celebration for all the children.

kca return once again to the National Auditorium of Mexico City and it can be seen nickelodeon latin america He Tuesday 29 August at 6:30PM on MexicoSimultaneously at 7:30 PM in Colombia, 8:30 AM in Chile and 9:30 PM in Argentina youtube And pluto tv,

Juanpa Zurita and Maca Achaga are the drivers for KCA 2023

For the second year in a row, the Kids’ Favorite Awards includes three categories in recognition of talent from the region, including the Argentine Celebrity, Colombian Celebrity and Chilean Celebrity categories.

In this edition of KCA, a new category “Our World” has been added in recognition of young activists who want to change the world through their initiatives.

Some of the 2023 KCA nominees include: Karol Sevilla, Harry StylesTaylor Swift, kenya dewDomelipa, Joaquin Bondoni, Escabeche, Chingu Amiga, among others.

Voting for the 24 categories is open by commenting on any post on the @NickelodeonLA account using the nominee’s hashtag + the #KCAMéxico hashtag on www.kcamexico.com and IG.

Known as an actor, producer and content generator, he rose to stardom in 2013 thanks to his videos. Came, His ability to branch out has led him to produce everything from comedies to documentaries that challenge his abilities. In 2017, he was recognized on the “Forbes 30 Under 30” list, and in 2021, he founded his own production company, Ark Entertainment,

Recognized as one of the most prominent Latino personalities on the Internet, Juanpa has filled his network with moments full of adventure, humor and personal satisfaction. The key to his notoriety lies in his multifaceted nature: from actor and comedian to model and activist. Always ready to reach new goals. He has become a source of inspiration for many and is encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

This performer with roles ranging from actress and content creator to model and presenter began her journey in show business in Mexico when she was barely 15 years old. In 2010, he was the face of the flagship program of mtv latin america, Due to his innate gift and determination, he rose in the television field by leading the series miss xv, A milestone that catapulted him to stardom and led him to lead the pop group EME 15At the age of 19 conquered the stages.

During the past three years, Maca has taken on roles that have made a mark on his career. with his unmistakable voice Luis Miguel: The Series for his outstanding performance in bad girl antics And bad luckShows his ability to reinvent himself in each role.