Kid’s Choice Awards: Who’s Presenting This Year’s Show? – News 24

Nickelodeon’s beloved awards show returns April 9, slime and all. Find out who’s hosting this year’s ceremony and get a refresher on the most recent hosts.

It’s almost time to slim down. The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards will air on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. iCarly Star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski are hosting the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. The dynamic duo already have natural chemistry, as seen in HollywoodLifeMiranda’s EXCLUSIVE promo that shows Rob slimming down. So epic!

The nominations for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards were revealed on March 9. Your favorite stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and others are among the TV and film nominees this year. Music stars like Cardi B, Lady Gaga,Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendesand The weekend also scored nominations. For the first time ever, the show will feature a night filled with 1,000 epic slimes and dozens of fun pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars. The awards show will air simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr Channel.

We can’t wait to see Miranda and Rob host the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. There have been so many great hosts over the past few years, and we’ve rounded up the five most recent hosts, along with details about each ceremony, below. below.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson hosted the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards. The show was held mostly in person, although some of the presenters, winners and performers appeared virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. justin bieberwho had the most nominations, at age five, performed several songs. BTS was the biggest winner of the evening with three prizes.

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice hosted the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards. The show went on entirely virtually as a safety precaution amid the pandemic. luck the rapper was originally supposed to host, but was replaced by the Victorious actress. Nickelodeon has donated $1 million to the No Kid Hungry charity. The most awards of the evening went to Shawn Mendes, Avengers: Endgame, Sforeign thingsand Frozen IIwith two each.

DJ Khalid

DJ Khalid hosted the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards. migos performed during the ceremony. Avengers: Infinity War had the most nominations with ten. It took home two awards, which tied the Marvel Movie for the most wins for the night with Ariana Grande and Hotel Transylvania: summer vacation. Celebrities who have been slimmed down included Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Janelle Monae, Adam Sandler and more.

John Cena

John Cena is the host of the Kids’ Choice Awards twice. He hosted the 2017 AND 2018 ceremonies. During his second hosting concert, Mel B, JoJo Siwa, Heidi Klumand more stars were thinned. Taylor Swift had the most nominations, with three, but Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and stranger things were the big winners of the evening. At the 2017 ceremony, John was honed alongside Demi Lovato, Chris Prattand Kevin Hart. Justin Timberlake led the nominating field to seven in total, but he did not win any awards that year.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton was the host of the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards. The country superstar was slimmed down at the end of the show, while Fifth Harmony was slimmed down while garnering the “Best Girl Group” award. Winners included Will Ferrell for favorite movie actor, Jennifer Lawrence for favorite movie actress, Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Favorite Movie, and The voice for the favorite talent contest.