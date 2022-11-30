Kids Didn’t Spend Thanksgiving With Brad Pitt

Zahara Jolie-Pittdaughter of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt, returned to Los Angeles with her mother for the long Thanksgiving break. The 17-year-old has been away from home for three months, as she has been living in the Spelman College dorms since August, but has returned home to celebrate with her family.

According to OK! Jolie spent “Thanksgiving” with her six children, which means that Brad Pitt was not with them for supper.

Local press showed Angelina and her daughter shopping together before returning home to begin celebrations for this momentous holiday.

Amidst the legal dispute over child custody, children remain the actress and director’s top priority.

A source said Pitt didn’t spend the day with them, but he’s sure to be meeting up with some of the kids this weekend.

COLLEGE

the proud mom Angelina Jolie she does not separate from her children and is completely focused on giving attention to each one of them, and because of that, the actress visited her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt this homecoming weekend [festa para os calouros] on the Spelman College campus.

The “Maleficent” star, who has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, made a point of taking photos with local students and eager fans who were lucky enough to see her on campus.

A fan shared a photo with Angelina and Zahara and commented:

“Angelina Jolie casually hanging out with her daughter in Spelman during Homecoming,” he wrote.

When Jolie dropped Zahara off at Spelman College in August, she was asked how she felt about the historic moment she was experiencing as a mother, and she admitted that she was very emotional:

“I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t started crying yet, so… I hope I can handle it,” he said at the time.

She added that she was “very excited” to be the mother of a Spelman student.

Despite the problems with Jolie and apparently with the children, Brad Pitt also spoke about Zahara’s entry into college to “People” magazine.

“She will thrive even more in college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find your own path and pursue your interests. I’m very proud. Where does the time go? They grow very fast. It brings a tear to your eye,” she commented.

COLLEGE FOR BLACK WOMEN

Angelina Jolie is sending another child to college. after following up maddoxin August 2019, to Yonsei University, in Seoul, South Korea, where she is studying biochemistry, now Jolie will accompany her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt17, who was admitted to Spelman College, a historically female, black student college located in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 47-year-old actress made a point of sharing with her followers on Instagram the first photo of her daughter with her new classmates from the liberal arts college.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year (…) A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”, said the emotional actress in the caption.

On TikTok, a video showing Angelina and Zahara with other family members of the new students went viral on the social network.

Playback/Instagram/@angelinajolie

