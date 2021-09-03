Kids, drugs, alcohol, gambling: writing as a therapy to believe in yourself – Society & Rights

From a fifth grade poem dedicated to Leonardo DiCaprio to the rediscovered love for writing as an adult woman. It happened during his stay in the community to overcome drug addiction in AS (his name must be protected), during a creative writing course organized for a group of young people from the Incontro Onlus community by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS). The experience earned AS the assignment of another ‘autobiography between fiction and reality’ course at the Scuola Holden in Turin, the costs of which are borne by the Incontro Community. He followed it online but in October he will go to Turin to finish it because it coincides with the end of his recovery path. Not only that, the young writer has found the strength to participate in a poetry contest and shortly her writings will be published by the Pagine publishing house, Luci Sparse series. The laboratory is part of a larger project entitled ‘The future depends on us’, dedicated to the containment of the Covid-19 virus in public and private social services accredited for drug addiction and had the aim of elaborating, through words, the experience of the impact of Covid, and of the prevention rules, in the communities.

AS has rediscovered herself, she has rediscovered self-love and the will to live also thanks to pen and paper and the description of her experience during the pandemic but she is not the only one. It is easy to explain what our children have just been through, locked in their homes or in their hometowns during these last two horrible years. No friends, no school or travel. On the other hand, it is difficult to imagine it when one lives truly isolated because they are victims of addictions, even long before Covid. Drugs, alcohol, eating disorders, gambling (often dangerously mixed together) isolate and cause one to lose hope. A dozen young people have just told it on paper thanks to this workshop in which they described their emotions, finding them again.

In one of their videos we read ‘I feel that I can transform energy into a thought, give it shape’, ‘I feel that when I write the world stops. Exist only me ‘,’ My pen immersed in the universe ‘but the participants also wrote much more and everything is bound in a volume of over 70 pages that will become a short film this fall.

We interviewed AS, who told us: “As a child I remember that one of my poems, dedicated to the discovery of love in the drama played by DiCaprio in Titanic, appealed to the whole class. I loved writing but only for myself. Then I started suffering from bulimia at 14, drinking and I switched to drugs. I lost my first job and, as a drug addict, I was just trying to relieve anxiety, malaise and pain. There was nothing else besides the intent to appease me, acting against myself with the intent of self-destruction. Here in the community I write and share my stories with the other girls. It is painful but it opens hearts with new hope. I told about myself, my mother, my emotions through short stories that I now want to learn to develop into more constructed texts, complete for landslide books. I don’t know if I’ll see them in bookstores, I hope, but for me they coincide with the discovery of hope in myself “.

Loading... Advertisements

AS further explains to us: “The opportunity of the ISS laboratory allowed us to draw parallels between us, who live isolated, and isolation from Covid. We told about our experience but here we are in a protected structure, free from that kind of risk. We have instead rediscovered the value of memory and the disease becomes an opportunity, an awareness, a new possibility. It was also wonderful to read the writings of the others, men and women who participated in the workshop. we have an identical sense of emptiness and fear, without gender differences. The sensitivities and frailties are the same. Drugs, alcohol, cocaine or heroin, gambling, at first give the charge but they lead to loneliness, resignation, the desire to want to disappear in the soul and in the mind. In order not to be deserving of anything, including the love of children for those of us here in the community who have them. No matter how much money you have in your account current, the drug is demo cratica and the associated pain is the same for all. At first the substances cause a daze necessary to feel adequate but then it turns into a spasmodic search for other substances in order not to feel the pain of withdrawal “. AS tells, writing it, all this to his companions and his companions who write themselves. The pen is therapy.