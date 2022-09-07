Kiernan Shipka joins Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Amazon movie cast

The young actress of the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka, is embarking on a new project alongside Chris Evans and The Rock for Amazon Prime Video. A feature film rich in adrenaline which will be released on the screens as part of the holidays.

Amazon Prime Video is putting together a nice cast for its movie RedOne. After Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, it’s Kiernan Shipka’s turn to embark on this still very mysterious adventure.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, best known for the recent saga Jumanji, this film is based on a screenplay by Chris Morgan – writer for the franchise Fast and Furious and for Shazam! Fury of the Gods – based on a story by Hiram Garcia (YoungRock). Something to promise action, adrenaline, but also a lot of laughter.

An explosive new role for Kiernan Shipka

If for the moment, the details of the character camped by Kiernan Shipka, as well as its plot, are kept secret, this new role promises to be exciting for the 22-year-old actress. Far Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and of Riverdalethe young American actress is about to dive into a surprising universe, which we can already imagine quite offbeat, with two big American stars as headliners.

The rest of the cast has yet to be announced, but it’s not impossible that it will continue to bring together famous names from the big and small screens. No release date has yet been announced, but the film is described as an upcoming event during a holiday period.