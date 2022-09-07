Kiernan Shipka Joins Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in ‘Red One’

the young actress Kiernan Shipka just joined RedOne, the Christmas movie produced by the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. According to Deadline, Shipka will join the renowned faces of Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson, in a project sponsored by Hiram García, the president of Seven Buck Production, Johnson’s production company. García entered into an open war between several streaming services and quite demanding distributors and finally it was Amazon that has stayed with the project.

Both the plot and the details of these protagonists remain in the utmost secrecy. The only thing we can say is that it will be an action-adventure comedy, in which Jake Kasdan (Jumanji) will collaborate again with Johnson, through a screenplay by Chris Morgan (Hobbs and Shaw).

Serial fans around the world will recognize Shipka as Saly, Don Draper’s eldest daughter in the series Mad Men of the AMC. From there, the actress continued to grow on the small screen thanks to Chilling Adventures of Sabrinasadly cancelled, although he recovered his character in two episodes of Riverdale, a show that shares a universe with the fiction of the little witch. However, Kiernan Shipka’s film agenda is exciting in 2023. We will see it in totally killer from the blumhouse horror stampa project called wildflower in which she will share a cast with names like Alexandra Daddario and on HBO, she will participate in the series The White House Plumbers from HBO.

We have recently seen Evans as a villain in the unseen agentthe Netflix blockbuster and putting his voice to the character of Buzz in Pixar animated film Lightyear. Whoever was Marvel’s Captain America seems to be jumping between different streaming services, because he will also star. ghosted with Ana de Armas for AppleTV+. Dwayne Johnson will make his superhero movie debut thanks to Black Adamthe origin story of the famous villain who could even rival Superman in strength.

RedOne is scheduled to shoot for the rest of the year, however the project is still in the pre-production phase. It will be released throughout 2023who knows if offering a window to the exhibition in theaters or letting the platform that is seen in more than 240 countries around the world have your own premiere exclusively.