Kiev-Moscow tensions, the CIA: possible Russian attack on February 16 | The US sends 3,000 soldiers to Poland

According to the Japanese foreign ministry, “the situation continues to be unpredictable, although there have been diplomatic efforts”. The Seoul government, which raised the travel alert level to 4 (the highest), banned travel to Ukraine by ordering its citizens to evacuate: “This is a preventative measure in case the situation worsens quickly. “, explained the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Biden: “American citizens must leave Ukraine immediately” Previously, it was US President Joe Biden who said that “American citizens had to leave Ukraine”. “It’s not like dealing with a terrorist organization – he explained -, we are dealing with one of the largest armies in the world, it’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly”. The Americans will have to leave within 24-48 hours at the latest.

Biden ruled out sending US troops to evacuate American citizens, stressing that “Putin is smart enough not to do anything that would have a negative impact on Americans.”

White House: “Russian invasion also possible during the Olympic Games” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia “could start at any time”, including during the Winter Games running in Beijing until February 20. “We continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including now the arrival of forces at the border,” Sullivan said, adding that “an invasion could begin at any time if Vladimir Putin decides to order it.”

“Biden will speak with Putin on Saturday” Russia “is looking for a pretext to invade Ukraine”, Sullivan said, stressing however that Biden will speak once again with Putin to seek a diplomatic solution, thus avoiding a military escalation. Confirmation of a phone call for Saturday also came from Moscow. This was reported by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Tass agency, specifying that “the request was preceded by a written appeal from the American side. The Kremlin insists on security guarantees”, added Putin’s spokesman .

CIA fears Russian attack on Ukraine on Wednesday 16 However, the CIA not only speculates an invasion but has also indicated a date: the Russian attack could be launched next week. This is what Der Spiegel writes, according to which the Americans would have warned the allies of a military aggression on Wednesday 16 February.

Use to send another 3 thousand soldiers Meanwhile, in Poland, the Pentagon has announced that it will send another 3,000 troops to Poland in the coming days to reassure NATO allies. Washington had already announced the dispatch of 1,700 troops to Poland, where they arrived last week.

Great Britain: “Out of Ukraine” In the wake of the United States, Canada and Great Britain have also invited their compatriots to leave. The Foreign Office has in fact urged British citizens in Ukraine to leave the country while there are still commercial means of transport available. Furthermore, all travel is not recommended.

Russia had also previously invited non-essential personnel in its embassy in Kiev to temporarily leave the country, a not-so-reassuring sign.

Beijing Olympics, Ukrainian athlete calls for peace An invitation to peace came at the Olympics, perhaps not by chance since, in ancient times, the Greeks recognized an Olympic truce during which conflicts between different cities were temporarily suspended. Vladyslav Heraskevych, the Ukrainian skeleton athlete, showed a small sign reading “No war in Ukraine” after his third test. The International Olympic Committee explained that it considers the gesture “a general appeal for peace” and for this reason the athlete will not be sanctioned. Heraskevych’s act, in fact, could have been a violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter which states that “no type of political, religious or racial demonstration or propaganda is permitted in any Olympic site, venue or other area”.

Ukraine, EU: towards sanctions against Russia, from finance to exports EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen participated in the video meeting of Western leaders organized by the US. The leaders, a note from the Commission explained, assessed the “significant diplomatic effort to persuade Russia to de-escalate” and “underlined the resolute support for Ukraine”. The “detailed cooperation for the finalization of the sanctions package in case of further aggression by Russia” was analyzed and von der Leyen “explained that the measures could concern the finance and energy sectors as well as the export of hi-tech products “.