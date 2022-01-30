Kiev: ‘Moscow withdraw troops from the Ukrainian border’ – World

“Russia must continue with the diplomatic commitment and withdraw the military forces it has accumulated along the borders of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories”. The new appeal to Moscow was formulated by the Foreign Minister of Kiev Dmytro Kuleba, through a message on Twitter.

“We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops in Ukraine” in the event of a Russian invasion. This was stated by the general secretary of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg to the BBC. “NATO allies have trainers there,” they help modernize defenses, “they provide equipment, defensive weapons. We do a lot of things to help Ukraine strengthen its defense capability. But Ukraine is not a NATO ally. There is 100% confidence that an attack on one ally will trigger the response from the entire alliance: this applies to NATO allies, not to a close and valuable partner, ”Stoltenberg explained.

Pentagon, Russia continues to raise troops at the border – Russia has further increased its troops on the Ukrainian border this weekend. This was stated by the Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, speaking on Fox. Vladimir Putin continues to “strengthen the troops on the border with Ukraine – highlights Kirby – and we have also seen this over the weekend”.

Lavrov insists, we want guarantees on Russian security – The head of Russian diplomacy, Serghei Lavrov, said today that Moscow wants “respectful” relations with Washington, stressing the importance for Russia of obtaining concrete guarantees for its security against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis. “We want good, fair, respectful and equal relations with the United States, as with any other country in the world,” Lavrov said in an interview broadcast on Russian television, stressing however that Russia “does not want to remain in a position where (his) security is routinely breached. ” Lavrov then spoke of the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance to the east, recalling that “each time, it turns out that the line that (the NATO countries) must defend moves further east” and “now it has already approached the ‘Ukraine”. Finally, the Russian Foreign Minister announced that Moscow will soon send an official request to NATO countries and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) “urging them to specify how they intend to implement their commitment not to strengthen their security. at the expense of that of the others “.