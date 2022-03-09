Kiev ready to negotiate on Crimea, Donbass and NATO. Xi Jinping- Corriere.it moves

Of Giuseppe Sarcina

President Zelensky opens up to dialogue with Moscow, “but without capitulating”. The meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers is scheduled for tomorrow in Turkey. Macron and Scholz involve the Chinese leader



FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT



WASHINGTON – “Ready for dialogue, not for capitulation “. This short sentence by Volodymyr Zelensky sets the perimeter of a possible negotiation. The diplomatic maneuvers pass through many capitals, but the first concrete verification is expected for tomorrow, Thursday 10 March. Turkey organized the meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, Sergei Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, in the town of Antalya. On the table there could be the “Austrian model”, that is the status of “perpetual neutrality” that Kiev should include in the Constitution, in exchange for international guarantees, also accepted by Moscow.

“We will not pray on our knees” It was Zelenksy himself, in an interview with American TV Abc, to allude to such a perspective: «My enthusiasm for NATO has cooled long ago, after realizing that the Atlantic Alliance is not ready to welcome Ukraine; this alliance is afraid of a clash with Russia ». The Ukrainian leader then added: “We never wanted to be a country that prays on its knees for something, we won’t be that country and I don’t want to be that president.” Zelenksy, however, declares his willingness “to find a compromise on how these territories will continue to live.” The riinjuries are to Crimea, annexed by the Russian Federation in 2014, and to the self-styled independent republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

As against the Nazis At the same time, the Ukrainian president remains immersed in the war and keeps the tension high. Always at the Abc he said that “the conflict will not end here, on the contrary it will spread on a world scale”. Then, in liaison with the London House of Commons, she sparked applause by quoting Churchill and declaring: “We are resisting as you did with the Nazis.” In this phase, diplomacy follows various tracks, in a climate of great uncertainty. The most discouraged seems to be Emmanuel Macron, so far very active. At this point, the French president does not see “solutions in the short term”. However, Macron himself and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hooked up with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. For now, the three have agreed that “we must work together to alleviate the burden of sanctions”. For Europeans it is a signal that Beijing could be involved in a real mediation attempt.

The Turkish and Israeli tracks Meanwhile, the other explorations continue. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already achieved a result with the Lavrov-Kuleba summit. The “Israeli trail” remains alive. Yesterday Prime Minister Naftali Bennett phoned first Zelensky and then Putin. An empty passage, but not conclusive: “The talks will continue,” the Kremlin said. The United States is moving on two levels. The most visible is the harsh, frontal response to Putinian aggression. Joe Biden yesterday announced the Russian oil and gas embargo, with a political message: if Putin does not stop, America will make him pay an ever higher “price”. The American president, however, does not want to flee forward. He is struggling to provide the military aid Zelensky requested. Not without problems. The Biden administration was taken by surprise by the Polish announcement on the delivery of Mig-29 aircraft to be sent to Kiev, in exchange for American F-16s. “There are still different opinions among the allies,” said Victoria Nuland, undersecretary to foreign countries. Internally, Biden is handling the bipartisan thrust of Congress. Yesterday the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, speaking at an event for March 8 organized by the Italian ambassador in Washington, Mariangela Zappia, said: “We have pressed the president to launch the ban on imports of Russian oil”.