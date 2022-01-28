Kiev risks being sacked by the Russians – Corriere.it

According to CNN, the US president would have warned the Ukrainian head of state of the imminent risk of an attack by Moscow troops

The tension on the Washington-Moscow-Kiev axis also remains very high after the failed attempts at dialogue between the diplomacy of the two superpowers

. “We continue to see, even in the last 24 hours, a greater deployment of fighting forces deployed by the Russians, once again, in the western part of their country and in Belarus, near the border with Ukraine, ”he explained Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, however, specifying that the line-up is not “marked”. The Pentagon also announced some of the units that have been put on high alert to eventually be deployed to Eastern Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine. for a total of 8,500 men. These include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division and the 18th Airborne Corps, both based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Then there are elements from the 101st Airborne Division from Fort Cambell, Kentucky, and elements from the Fourth Infantry Division from Fort Carson, Colorado. Also involved are Davis-Monthan Air Base, Arizona, Fort Hood, Texas, Lewis-McChord Air Base, Washington, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Robins Air Base, Georgia, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Wright-Patterson Air Base, Ohio. Units mobilized include medical, air, logistical and combat support formations. Most of the troops alerted are dedicated to NATO’s rapid response force.