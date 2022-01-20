Kiev: “Russia increases military activities”. Johnson: «Ukraine invaded? World disaster “

It is not yet clear whether the Russia it will decide to invade Ukraine, but it is certain that between January and February it will “invade” a large part of the world’s seas for naval fleet exercises. From Moscow they have announced that over 140 ships, along with 60 aircraft and about 10,000 soldiers, will sail the Atlantic, the Pacific, the Arctic and the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, the tensions at a distance between Putin And Biden have reached decidedly worrying tones. The US president said that “if any Russian military force moves across the Ukrainian border, there will be a harsh and unified response from the United States and its allies“. And he warned: “I believe that the Russians will enter Ukraine.”

Speaking about the tense situation with Russia and Ukraine, US President Joe Biden says he believes Vladimir Putin isn’t “certain what he’s going to do” but “my guess is he will move in” https://t.co/sDHgprh3U0 pic.twitter.com/CYZ1lYVSct – BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 19, 2022

The escalation of the Ukrainian question heats up the relations of the main world powers. Biden sent a clear message to Moscow. The US president “also knows that the Russians have a broad script of aggression, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics, and has affirmed that these actions will have a decisive response,” the White House said.

A hypothetical Russian military action in Ukraine would be “a disaster” for Moscow, but also for the entire planet. The British premier said so Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of a visit today to Taunton, England, reiterating for the umpteenth time the warning addressed together with the Western allies against the Kremlin. “If Russia were to make a foray into Ukraine, of any magnitude, I think it would be a disaster, and not just for Russia, it would be a disaster for the world,” said Johnson, adding that “the UK remains firmly aligned. for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“We agree that the only way is the political one, this way passes through dialogue”. The German foreign minister said so Annalena Baerbock in Berlin with Antony Blinken about the crisis in Ukraine. “Unfortunately, Russia speaks another language and military activities are increasing,” he adds. In fact, in the next few hours an exercise with Iskander missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers, will take place in Russia at the Kasputin polygon, in the Astrakhan region. The unit equipped with the missiles has already been put on a training alert. Over 400 soldiers from the Southern Military District are involved and have already started the move to reach the range from the Krasnodar region.