Kiev, the Russian invasion “will start on February 21”. But it comes to the end

Russia could invade Ukraine on February 21, the day after the close of the Beijing Winter Olympics. This was claimed by Valerij Kondratyuk, chief of intelligence in Kiev. The news was picked up by some Ukrainian media after last Tuesday’s summit between President Macron and his counterpart Zelensky. The maxi military exercise that Moscow wished to organize in Yelsk, Belarus, a few kilometers from Ukrainian territory, would be nothing more than a real war dress rehearsal. The plan is called «Union Resolve 2022», it started yesterday morning and will end on February 20. Russia wants to respect the Olympic truce, sanctioned since the time of the first edition of the five-circle games, and then set off on the assault.

The deployment of 30,000 Russian soldiers, accompanied by two battalions of surface-to-air missile systems, and 12 Sukhoi fighters, speak volumes about Putin’s firepower. Moscow would therefore not break through, at least initially, from the Donbass, where there are 130,000 men, but would use the territory of the Belarusian ally to attack the border near Novaya Rudnya. Also on the occasion of the 2014 invasion of Crimea, the Russian army started a massive exercise together with Belarus.

Historical courses and appeals, which create fears above all for the presence of Valery Gerasimov, a war hero and general put in charge of the army by Putin himself. Arrived in Belarus on Wednesday to personally conduct the exercise, he is considered the strategist who has redesigned the armed forces in recent years. According to military analysts, cited by the Washington Post, the last pieces would have been arranged in view of “a large-scale attack to overthrow the Ukrainian government and impose control of Moscow”.

It is no coincidence that the Kremlin, as recalled by Foreign Minister Lavrov, has invited non-essential personnel in its embassy in Ukraine to temporarily leave the country. Moscow denies any short-term assault, Lavrov himself speaks of operations that “will focus on the suppression and repulsion of external aggressions”, but Ukrainian President Zelensky denounces “a shameful psychological pressure. But Moscow must be careful, because today we have enough strength to honor our country with honor ». Zelensky flexes his muscles, but puts his hopes in a solving intervention at Erdogan’s Kremlin. Against the background of the alleged exercises, yesterday, late in the evening, the US Chief of Staff Mark Milley had a long telephone conversation with the Belarusian Viktor Gulevich. The two sides did not want to disclose the details of the conversation, but there would be no clarification.

We are heading for a confrontation, especially after yet another attempt to reconnect diplomatic relations with a furious quarrel between Lavrov and the British counterpart Liz Truss has failed. Germany continues to be wait-and-see and nothing new has emerged in the bilateral between Chancellor Scholz and EU Council President Michel, while the meeting between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Boris Johnson convinced Downing Street to send more a thousand soldiers in defense of Ukraine. “We have to do well, with a combination of sanctions, military engagement and diplomacy,” explains Johnson, recalling that “this is the last useful moment to start a de-escalation.”