KIGILI BOLOGNA – BANCO SARDEGNA SASSARI 84-103 – BOLOGNABASKET

Well, very well. Joy, spectacle, and little attention to one thing, offshore, which then turns out to be an iceberg. It is not necessary to make Celine Dion heard to understand that it happens to Fortitudo, that after 18’30 “almost perfect, reaching 49-39, it sinks in an almost embarrassing way in front of a Sassari just waiting to collect the pieces of the opponents and make them a match won. Thus, playing more or less like against Varese, but not having Varese in front, the game is also lost in a bombastic way, as a score. Making it clear that spring is far from coming.

It starts with the sinusoids of a team that could fly but still does not know how high it can rise: positive break first, then negative, and 12-2 partial in the second part of the fourth thanks to sublime turns of the ball that put in particular Totè in the position of making the void under the basket and thus canceling, with those made, those others at times suffered with some too much distraction. And 24-19 at 10 ‘.

Very high rhythms, baskets made and suffered, and unexpected offensive protagonists given the triples of Charalampopoulos and Gudmundsson – the effort of typing them together, my gentlemen … – they try to do a bit of space, but what is done then is allowed, especially to Logan and a nervous Gentile. Frazier’s triples and the area bring Bologna to +10, but a moment of defensive defaillance is enough, coinciding with the return of the owners, and the cow kicks the milked milk: it falls into an amen at -3 with a 0- 13 in one hundred seconds, and Sassari is 52-49 in the 20 ‘.

The slaps continue, and in fact it is a 3-23 at the turn of the two quarters in five minutes and change: in front comes a little arm, behind you do not follow a rebound or a rotation even by mistake, and the +10 that was it becomes, in fact, an almost endless chasm. -13, then you try to raise the defensive intensity in any way, perhaps making more smoke than roast. He grumbles about a canceled basket in Totè, Paladozza grumbles, 68-75 at 30 ‘.

It is such a sieve that the few actions without a basket are celebrated almost as if they were Zoff’s goals. Becomes 73-88 in the 33rd minute, with the attack unable to withstand the impact and limit the damage of the defense. When you do not take the basket, the rebound not held back or even the opening pass arrives, and then it is easy for Sassari to take it home without even having to fear the caudine forks of a sports hall that it cannot defend for its players.

(Photo Valentino Orsini – Fortitudo Basketball 103)