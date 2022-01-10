KIGILI BOLOGNA – OPENJOBMETIS VARESE 101-94 – BOLOGNABASKET

Winning was supposed to and winning was won, for a classic match in which one could say that the result in the end is the only good thing: a distracted evening, a defense that is not exactly the one seen with Trieste and too much confusion in the scoring that often they don’t know where to go to limit the damage. However, when what matters is to bring it home, there is no need to look at how this was done: without Feldeine, and with a roster that still cannot reveal itself for what it will be, they can take home the two points by covering up maybe the nose. Because, given the trend, it could really have been worse.

We start with a somewhat frayed team, distracted on both sides and taken by Varese on a track that is too dangling for the situation. You need to unblock Benzing and above all a dunk following a prick of the coach by Procida to put your nose forward, and while not taking advantage of the Lombard lightness in defense as much as you could Bologna overtakes and closes the first quarter 25-20, without particular sparks.

The positive moment (ok, wrong term, oh well) continues until 31-20, but there remains a sense of leisure that leads to some lost too many and, above all, a first defensive line that is easily unbalanced at the first pass with consequent easy supports iron from Varese. Gentile and Sorokas take advantage of it, guests at -2, but returning to score in attack practically every action is 56-48 at 20 ‘.

Gentile’s marking remains a Bartezzaghi, in front of us we get lost in the guest defensive grid, and betrayed by those who should make the basket it is a moment that Varese, almost incredulous, finds the overtaking on 26 ‘(63-62). Martino is saved with a triple from Charalampopoulos and the exhumation of Gudmundsson (good defense and coast to coast), but it is ephemeral stuff, in a quintet with only the starting Durham and the others to give the ball on their feet. -5, then Totè saves a bean bag and is 70-73 at 30 ‘.

It could be even worse, with other holes and Varese having the basket of the possible +7 or +8 in his hands twice. Then Benzing needs to remember that the centimeters must also be exploited near the basket, to readjust the thing a bit and keep any psychodramas off the pitch. However, with a rebound not taken, a technician to Martino remains, a triple from Beane who re-impacts with 2 ‘from the end. Again Beane, good at exploiting holes and lucky in the table for the +1 Varese, but to save goat and cabbage we think a support from Frazier first and then a triple from Benzing. Aradori comes out of the torpor with some free, enough and advances. To convince, there will be other opportunities.

(Photo Valentino Orsini – Fortitudo Basketball 103)