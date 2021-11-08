News

Kikka, choral condolences: from fashion to ski slopes

Photo of James Reno James Reno
0 11 1 minute read

The untimely death of Federica Cavenati, a 28-year-old stylist originally from Bergamo, torn from life by a brief but inexorable illness aroused deep grief. Federica, called Kikka, lived in London where, despite her young age, she had already achieved a bright success as a stylist together with Marco Capaldo, a partner in life as well as in work, with whom in 2017 she founded the brand “16Arlington”, a brand which has conquered both famous people such as Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Amal Clooney and Rita Ora, and targets of different ages and backgrounds.

Upon hearing the news of her death, a tam tam of messages of condolence crossed the land of Orobica, where the memory of Federica is linked to her first years of commitment at school and in sports. Great emotion within the Orezzo ski club for which Federica Cavenati had competed on the snow-covered slopes of our mountains, from Pora to Lizzola, and beyond. «We were disconcerted by the news of her death – are the words of Efrem Merelli, president of the Orezzo Ski Club -, everyone in our club remembers her well, her great sunshine. Federica ran for a few years with us in the youth categories, and so did her younger brother, Mattia. A family passionate about skiing, very attached to the club. Knowing of his death was also a hard blow for his teammates at the time and the coaches Emilio Belingheri, Giando Caranoni and Luca Agazzi: today (yesterday for the reader, ed) we texted all day, sharing the pain of this disappearance”.


