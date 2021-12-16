Kilde in command, bad fall for the Swedish Monsen – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

12.51 The Slovenian Bostjan Kline confirms that he likes the slope. After yesterday’s fourth place he comes seventh at the finish line +1 ”32 behind the leader Kilde.

12.49 Good performance by Jared Goldberg: the American is eighth at +1 “44.

12.47 Rogentin eighteenth at +2 “87. A little better Daniel Danklmaier (Austria), fifteenth at +2 ”66.

12.45 The American Nyman is last delayed by almost five seconds. Not even the red-cross Rogentin is doing great things.

12.42 The timed test is about to restart, Steven Nyman is ready at the gate.

12.40 The feeling is that Monsen is unlikely to be back on track during the season. Sweden risks losing their best interpreter of the fast disciplines.

12.38 The Swede Felix Monsen after the bad fall was picked up by the helicopter at this time.

12.36 These are the bibs of the Azzurri who have yet to complete the second round:

31 Matteo Marsaglia

34 Emanuele Buzzi

36 Mattia Casse

49 William Bosca

63 Nicolò Molteni

67 Pietro Zazzi

72 Matteo Franzoso

12.32 In the meantime, let’s recap the situation: the Norwegian Kilde is in the lead when 22 athletes have descended and leads the ranking with -0 ”29 ahead of Striedinger (Austria) and -0” 38 over Cochran-Siegle (United States). Paris is momentarily tenth (+1 ”99), Innerhofer fifteenth (+2” 69).

12.29 The rescuers are still on the track, the suspension will probably continue for another few minutes before the test can resume.

12.27 It seems that the Swede has suffered a bad twist in one of the lower limbs.

12.25 The apprehension for Monsen is growing. From what filters in these seconds, the consequences of the fall seem rather serious.

12.23 Dominik Schwaiger (Germany) was stopped along the slope and will therefore have to go back to the starting gate to repeat the test.

12.21 The Swede is showing that he can compete with the best this season, but it is not the first time that we have seen him end up upside down. His skiing is spectacular and always at the limit.

12.19 We hope it is nothing serious for the young Monsen, surprisingly second yesterday.

12.17 Attention, trial interrupted for the fall of the Swede Felix Monsen!

12.16 On the other hand, the Norwegian’s feeling on this track is enviable: the skier from Bærum has won three of the last four races held on the Saslong.

12.14 Kilde in command! 2’03 ”42 the time of the Scandinavian, best performance of the weekend.

12.13 On the track the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, his split times are excellent.

12.12 The positive trend continues for the American Cochran-Siegle, second only +0 ”09 from Striedinger.

12.11 Mayer (Austria) places sixth at +1 “32.

12.10 Now Matthias Mayer, leader of the specialty classification, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the best in yesterday’s race, will descend in quick succession.

12.09 The Austrian Kriechmayr is even third last at +2 ”68.

12.07 In the back the Swiss Urs Kryenbuehl, Vincent Kriechmayr in clear delay after the first half of the track.

12.05 The French Johan Clarey enters third position (+0 ”79).

12.03 Beat Feuz, as often happens, does not reveal his cards: sixth place behind Paris at +1 ”92.

12.02 Niels Hintermann confirms the good moment of form: the Swiss stops the chronometer just +0 ”12 from Striedinger.

12.00 Very far from the summit the Slovenian Martin Cater, penultimate at +2 ”52. A little better the Teutonic Andreas Sander, third at +1 ”41.

11.59 What a descent by Otmar Striedinger! The Austrian crumbles Baumann’s time, his advantage at the finish line -0 ”97.

11.58 +1 ”43 Innerhofer’s gap after the finish line and provisional fifth position.

11.57 The second blue Christof Innerhofer goes down!

11.56 The standard bearer of Germany Romed Baumann undermines Dominik Paris for -0 ”73. 2’04 ”68 the new chronometric reference.

11.55 Almost a second of margin for Baumann after half of the test.

11.54 The French Allegre equals the time of Max Franz, +0 ”61 from the head.

11.53 Now Nils Allegre on the track, then it will be the turn of the Austrian naturalized German Romed Baumann.

11.51 The Austrian veteran loses everything in the final: +0 ”61 from Paris.

11.50 Franz in the lead in the upper part.

11.49 Ganong pays +1 ”27 from our bishop. It’s up to the Austrian Max Franz.

11.47 2’05 ”41 the time trial of Paris, almost two seconds slower than the best performance of 24 hours ago. Now the American Travis Ganong.

11.45 The blue started!

11.44 Dominik Paris is ready at the gate.

11.43 2’03 “67 yesterday’s best time set by Cochran-Siegle. We’ll see if the track has speeded up today.

11.41 The first forerunner is already at the finish line. In less than five minutes Dominik Paris will open the dances of the second timed test.

11.39 The sun shines in Val Gardena and the temperature is around 2 degrees. The track conditions appear optimal.

11.37 The Saslong will host a super-G tomorrow and a downhill on Saturday 18 December. Both races will start at 11.45 am.

11.34 The bibs of the blues:

1 Dominik Paris

6 Christof Innerhofer

31 Matteo Marsaglia

34 Emanuele Buzzi

36 Mattia Casse

49 William Bosca

63 Nicolò Molteni

67 Pietro Zazzi

72 Matteo Franzoso

11.31 This is today’s startlist:

1 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica

2 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA Atomic

3 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT Fischer

4 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA Salomon

5 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER Salomon

6 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ENG Rossignol

7 54005 STRIEDINGER Otmar 1991 AUT Salomon

8 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO Stoeckli

9 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER Atomic

10 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI Atomic

11 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI Head

12 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA Fischer

13 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA Head

14 512042 KRYENBUEHL Urs 1994 SUI Fischer

15 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT Head

16 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT Fischer

17 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT Head

18 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA Head

19 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR Atomic

20 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA Salomon

21 501987 MONSEN Felix 1994 SWE Atomic

22 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER Head

23 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA Fischer

24 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI Fischer

25 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT Atomic

26 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA Head

27 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO Salomon

28 422403 ROEA Henrik 1995 NOR Nordica

29 194167 MUZATON Maxence 1990 FRA Rossignol

30 422310 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth 1994 NOR Atomic

31 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer

32 512039 ROULIN Gilles 1994 SUI Head

33 511981 WEBER Ralph 1993 SUI Head

34 6290985 BUZZI Emanuele 1994 ITA Head

35 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER Head

36 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head

37 194368 RAFFORT Nicolas 1991 FRA Salomon

38 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA Head

39 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN Atomic

40 6190006 SCHULLER Victor 1995 FRA Head

41 6190179 ALPHAND Nils 1996 FRA Head

42 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT Salomon

43 54076 KOECK Niklas 1992 AUT Atomic

44 54080 NEUMAYER Christopher 1992 AUT Salomon

45 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN Atomic

46 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA Atomic

47 512352 CHABLOZ Yannick 1999 SUI Nordica

48 103271 THOMSEN Benjamin 1987 CAN

49 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head

50 6531520 VICES Sam 1996 USA Fischer

51 502230 SUNDIN Olle 1997 SWE Head

52 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN Head

53 194650 PICCARD Roy 1993 FRA Rossignol

54 512281 ROESTI Lars 1998 SUI Rossignol

55 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER Head

56 54209 KRENN Christoph 1994 AUT Salomon

57 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO Atomic

58 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN Head

59 110324 von APPEN Henrik 1994 CHI Head

60 512408 MONNEY Alexis 2000 ON Stoeckli

61 561397 NARALOCNIK Nejc 1999 SLO

62 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT Head

63 6292783 MOLTENI Nicolo 1998 ITA Head

64 492063 ETXEZARRETA Adur 1996 ESP Head

65 350097 GAUER Nico 1996 LIE Salomon

66 512275 METTLER Josua 1998 SUI Dynastar

67 6291053 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA Salomon

68 700878 BENDIK Martin 1993 SVK Atomic

69 350095 PFIFFNER Marco 1994 LIE Fischer

70 221053 STEUDLE Roy-Alexander 1993 GBR Atomic

71 180877 LEHTO Elian 2000 FIN Augment

72 6293164 FRANZOSO Matteo 1999 ITA Atomic

73 422676 FOSSLAND Markus Nordgaard 1999 NOR Atomic

74 481327 TRIKHICHEV Pavel 1992 RUS Head

75 240148 SZOLLOS Barnabas 1998 ISR Kaestle

11.28 Yesterday the absolute protagonist was the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, capable of inflicting almost a second on everyone. Sufficient evidence of the blues Dominik Paris and Christof Innerhofer, tenth and eleventh, while the other Italians did not shine.

11.25 Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the second timed descent test. In Val Gardena the speed specialists are ready to challenge the legendary Saslong again to better prepare for the free ascent on Saturday 18 December, while tomorrow the third super-G of the season will be staged.

LIVE LIVE OF THE FIRST DOWNHILL TRIAL IN VAL D’ISERE

The racing program in Val Gardena

The summary of the first timed trial

Welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the second timed trial, valid for the Val Gardena downhill. Today, starting at 11.45 am, the jet-men will have the opportunity to test the Saslong one last time looking for the best sensations in view of the race on Saturday.

American downhill racer Ryan Cochran-Siegle inflicted nearly a second on the competition less than 24 hours ago, proving to be back the skier of yesteryear capable of competing for success. Behind him the revelation Felix Monsen (Sweden), constantly growing since the beginning of the year. Less well the blues: Christof Innerhofer preceded Dominik Paris by just three cents (10th and 11th respectively), both pay more than a second and a half from the leader.

We look forward to a step forward in today’s timed test which, as anticipated, will start at 11.45. There is no television coverage but you can follow all the updates in real time on this page thanks to LIVE LIVE text by OA Sport. See you later!

Photo: Lapresse