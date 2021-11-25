Kilde in front of everyone, Paris ninth. The other blues are more detached – OA Sport
21.59: Our LIVE LIVE ends here. Thank you friends of OA Sport for having followed with us the second timed trial of the Lake Louise downhill. Appointment tomorrow at the same time for the third and last trial on the famous Men’s Olympic Downhill, the first speed race of the World Cup season is scheduled for Friday. Good evening everybody!.
21.56: The top ten of today’s test:
1st Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in 1’44 “68
2nd Bostjan Kline + 0 ”42
3rd Max Franz + 0 “48
4th Ryan Cochran-Siegle + 0 ”57
5th Felix Monsen + 0 ”76
6th Andreas Sander + 0 ”86
7th Dominik Schwaiger + 0 “89
8th Matthias Mayer + 0 ”96
9th Dominik Paris + 1 “11
10th Niels Hintermann + 1 ”17
21.50: In the meantime, these are the results of the Italians:
9 Dominik Paris +1 “11
17 Christof Innerhofer +1 “56
28 Mattia Casse +2 “05
33 Emanuele Buzzi +2 “37
35 Matteo Marsaglia +2 “44
43 Guglielmo Bosca +2 “84
47 Riccardo Tonetti +3 “05
54 Pietro Zazzi +3 “52
65 Nicolò Molteni 4 ”31
21.46: The complete ranking soon.
21.44: The Russian ends up in the rear. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde set the best time today, behind him Slovenian Kline.
21.42: Pavel Trikhichev is the last athlete to start this second timed trial.
21.40: 54th Zazzi at 3 ”52, just behind Pinturault.
21.38: 49th Justin Murisier, now the last blue arrow: Pietro Zazzi.
21.36: The Iberian was the only one so far not to finish the test. The Swedish Koell and the French Allegre did not start.
21.35: The Spanish Etxezarreta leaves the track, who yesterday surprised everyone with his thirteenth time in a tie with Paris.
21.33: The young blue talent closes penultimate more than four seconds from Kilde. The wait at the gate did not pay.
21.32: Okay, we can start again: Molteni has just passed the first intermediate with a half second gap.
21.30: The test is temporarily interrupted due to poor visibility.
21.27: Molteni was stopped just before the start!
21.25: Now on the Molteni track, go Nicolò!
21.23: After the Austrian Babinsky, Nicolò Molteni will go down.
21.21: The top positions now seem frozen, no one is able to approach the time of the best anymore.
21.19: Good performance by the young German Simon Jocher, 2 ”32 from the leader. It is one of the prospects to keep an eye on this year.
21.17: In a very short time it will also be the turn of Molteni and Zazzi, the last two Italian athletes on the track.
9.15 pm: The Swiss Nils Mani, 56th athlete at the start of the 74 starters, is coming down.
21.13: Bosca 40th at 2 “84.
21.10: At the starting gate Guglielmo Bosca.
21.07: There are five French in the last eight positions in the standings, including Alexis Pinturault. The transalpine movement is experiencing a dark period in speed after Adrien Theaux’s serious injury.
21.05: The young home talent Brodie Seger does not go beyond the 33rd time, two and a half seconds from the top.
21.03: More than decent split times for the Austrian Christian Walder, who closes close to the top twenty positions.
21.01: Tonetti also ends up in the rear: he is 36th at 3 ”05.
20.59: Riccardo Tonetti ready at the gate.
20.57: None of the latest parties has been able to settle in top-ten.
20.55: The local downhill skier worsens yesterday’s performance, at the moment he is 25th at 2 ”05.
20.54: It’s Casse’s turn, Come on Mattia!
20.52: The Teutonic Josef Ferstl is better than the blue, 1 ”96 behind.
20.50: Buzzi 27th at 2 ”37, we could have expected a little more.
20.49: Sejersted and Roulin also do not shine. It’s up to Emanuele Buzzi now.
20.47: The skiing of the World Cup holder Alexis Pinturault is not very effective, which ends three seconds behind Kilde.
8.45pm: 25th Marsaglia at 2 “44.
8.44 pm: Bravissimo Monsen, fifth at 0 “76. The first intermediates in Marsaglia, on the other hand, are not too encouraging.
20.42: The Swede Felix Monsen is now on the track. After him Marsaglia.
20.40: Jared Goldberg is bad, two seconds from the best time.
20.38: Excellent performance by the Slovenian Bostjan Kline, surprisingly second at 0 ”42!
20.36: The descents follow one another but no one manages to undermine Kilde’s time. Soon with bib number 30 it will be Matteo Marsaglia’s turn.
20.34: Between the fourth in the standings, Andreas Sander is 86 cents away from Kilde, and the 18th is less than a second.
20.32: The German Schwaiger is also ahead of Paris. At this moment the blue is seventh after twenty-two descents.
20.31: Well Cochran-Siegle! The American is third at 57 cents.
20.29: Interlocutory descents those of the transalpines Matthieu Bailet and Johan Clarey, currently 14th and 15th.
20.27: The Swiss Marco Odermatt, who this year does not hide ambitions for the general classification, finished behind Christof Innerhofer 1 ”65 behind.
20.25: The Austrian Franz confirms the positive signs: second at 0 ”48 from Kilde.
20.24: It’s up to Max Franz, who yesterday did best of all.
20.23: Opaque performance by the host Bryce Bennett, last behind the Slovenian Martin Cater.
20.21: After twelve descents, the penultimate time trial of a disappointing Beat Feuz is worth mentioning.
20.19: Romed Baumann and Daniel Hemetsberger do better, respectively at 1 “33 and 1” 23 from the leader Kilde.
20.17: Eighth position for our veteran at 1 ”56.
8.15pm: It is the turn of the second blue Christof Innerhofer, already quite late after the first intermediates.
8.14pm: Travis Ganong places himself away from the head. The German Sander does better, now second at 0 ”86.
20.12: The Austrian Matthias Mayer concludes 96 cents from the Scandinavian, snatching the second provisional position from Dominik.
20.10: Kjetil Jansrud ends up behind Paris, at 1 ”34. The gap of the blue from the leader Kilde is 1 ”11.
09.20: Excellent performance that of the Norwegian, who surpasses Paris by more than a second. 1’44 ”68 his time.
20.07: After Cater’s interlocutory descent, it’s Kilde’s turn.
20.05: 1’45 “79 the time trial of our standard bearer, 58 cents ahead of the Swiss Feuz.
20.03: Advantage of the blue that oscillates between two and four tenths in the first intermediate times.
20.02: Allegre does not start, it’s Paris immediately!
20.01: The Swiss ends his test with a time of 1’46 “37, a good two seconds faster than yesterday’s best performance by Max Franz with 1’48” 93.
19.59: Beat Feuz starts!
19.56: Now very little is missing: in a few seconds Beat Feuz will inaugurate the second timed trial of the Lake Louise downhill, valid for the Alpine Ski World Cup 2021/2022.
19.53: Yesterday’s results for the Azzurri:
13 PARIS Dominik ITA 1: 50.21 +1.28
15 CASSE Mattia ITA 1: 50.30 +1.37
37 INNERHOFER Christof ITA 1: 51.34 +2.41
42 MARSAGLIA Matteo ITA 1: 51.62 +2.69
44 MOLTENI Nicolo ITA 1: 51.67 +2.74
56 BOSCA Guglielmo ITA 1: 52.51 +3.58
57 TONETTI Riccardo ITA 1: 52.52 +3.59
62 BUZZI Emanuele ITA 1: 52.97 +4.04
65 ZAZZI Pietro ITA 1: 53.60 +4.67
19.50: The first forerunner is ready at the gate, from 20 to the athletes.
7.47pm: The holder of the downhill crystal globe Beat Feuz will open the dances of the second timed trial. Yesterday the Swiss finished twentieth, far from Max Franz’s best time.
7.44pm: This is today’s startlist:
1 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI Head
2 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA Salomon
3 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica
4 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO Stoeckli
5 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR Atomic
6 421483 JANSRUD Kjetil 1985 NOR Head
7 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT Head
8 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA Atomic
9 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER Atomic
10 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ENG Rossignol
11 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER Salomon
12 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT Fischer
13 54005 STRIEDINGER Otmar 1991 AUT Salomon
14 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA Fischer
15 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT Fischer
16 512269 ODERMATT Marco 1997 SUI Stoeckli
17 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA Head
18 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA Salomon
19 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT Head
20 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA Head
21 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI Atomic
22 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER Head
23 422403 ROEA Henrik 1995 NOR Nordica
24 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI Fischer
25 194167 MUZATON Maxence 1990 FRA Rossignol
26 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO Nordica
27 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA Head
28 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT Atomic
29 501987 MONSEN Felix 1994 SWE Atomic
30 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer
31 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA Fischer
32 194364 PINTURAULT Alexis 1991 FRA Head
33 422310 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth 1994 NOR Atomic
34 512039 ROULIN Gilles 1994 SUI Head
35 6290985 BUZZI Emanuele 1994 ITA Head
36 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER Head
37 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head
38 194368 RAFFORT Nicolas 1991 FRA Salomon
39 104537 ALEXANDER Cameron 1997 CAN Rossignol
40 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA Head
41 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN Atomic
42 6190006 SCHULLER Victor 1995 FRA Head
43 291318 TONETTI Riccardo 1989 ITA Blizzard
44 6190179 ALPHAND Nils 1996 FRA Head
45 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT Salomon
46 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN Atomic
47 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA Atomic
48 512352 CHABLOZ Yannick 1999 SUI Nordica
49 103271 THOMSEN Benjamin 1987 CAN Head
50 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head
51 6531520 VICES Sam 1996 USA Fischer
52 502230 SUNDIN Olle 1997 SWE Head
53 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN Head
54 502004 KOELL Alexander 1990 SWE Atomic
55 194650 PICCARD Roy 1993 FRA Rossignol
56 511847 HANDS Nils 1992 ON Stoeckli
57 54445 HAASER Raphael 1997 AUT Fischer
58 512281 ROESTI Lars 1998 SUI Rossignol
59 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER Head
60 104708 ALEXANDER Kyle 1999 CAN Rossignol
61 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO Atomic
62 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN Head
63 512303 BOISSET Arnaud 1998 SUI Salomon
64 561397 NARALOCNIK Nejc 1999 SLO
65 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT Head
66 6292783 MOLTENI Nicolo 1998 ITA Head
67 492063 ETXEZARRETA Adur 1996 ESP Head
68 350097 GAUER Nico 1996 LIE Salomon
69 511896 MURISIER Justin 1992 SUI Head
70 6291053 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA Salomon
71 700878 BENDIK Martin 1993 SVK Atomic
72 370031 ALEXANDRIA Arnaud 1993 MON Salomon
73 221053 STEUDLE Roy-Alexander 1993 GBR
74 481327 TRIKHICHEV Pavel 1992 RUS Head
7.42pm: Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the second timed trial of the Lake Louise downhill. In about twenty minutes the sprinters will have the opportunity to test the track again, Paris will go down with bib number three.
Welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the second downhill timed trial on the Lake Louise track. After the best time recorded a few hours ago by Max Franz, the specialists of the discipline will be able to test the Men’s Olympic Downhill again tonight starting at 20.
Eyes on our Azzurri, who faced yesterday’s first test with the right caution. Paris finished 13th at 1’28 “from the Austrian veteran, immediately ahead of Mattia Casse, 1m37” behind. Further back the other home athletes: Christof Innerhofer finished 37th at 2’41 “, Matteo Marsaglia 42nd at 2’69”, Nicolò Molteni 44th at 2’74 “, Guglielmo Bosca 56th at 3’58”, Riccardo Tonetti 57th at 3’59 “, Emanuele Buzzi 62nd at 4’04, and Pietro Zazzi 65th at 4.67 “.
Good signs came from the returning Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, fourth to four tenths from Franz, while Beat Feuz and Vincent Kriechmayr did not shine, respectively 20th and 42nd. From 20 tonight OA Sport will propose the LIVE LIVE text of the second men’s downhill race valid for the Alpine Ski World Cup 2021/2022. Stay with us to not miss a single descent!
