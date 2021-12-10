Kill the Justice League, gameplay trailer at the 2021 Game Awards – Nerd4.life

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showed up spectacularly with a new one gameplay trailer to the Game Awards 2021, complete with Amanda Waller on the stage of the event to introduce the new game from Rocksteady and Warner Bros.

The trailer shows just some of the gameplay sections of the new action game by Rocksteady, which allows you to use the assorted group of anti-heroes in a hallucinating mission, in this case while fighting against Brainiac and his invading forces in the streets of Metropolis.

So let’s see the Task Force X (aka Suicide Squad) by Amanda Waller, consisting of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark as they reluctantly undertake their assigned mission: to kill the greatest DC superheroes in the world, namely the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a action in third person which allows you to play the various characters in question, with each member of the team having unique moves and abilities both in terms of combat and movement systems.

The progression system then allows you to unlock enhanced transversal skills to freely explore the open world of Metropolis, as well as a large variety of weapons to customize and skills to master. The game can be played in both single player and cooperative multiplayer, teaming up with other users. The release date is not yet known precisely, but Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is expected for the 2022 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

I have seen that the game is on Steam with a dedicated official page and some information you can get from our preview of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.