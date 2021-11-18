Kill the Justice League is on Steam with a dedicated official page – Nerd4.life

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League now has his own official page on Steam, obviously with regard to the PC version, despite the game does not yet have a release date and is expected for a vague “2022”.

At the very least, this should disprove the rumors that wanted the game on the PC exclusively from Epic Games Store, given that the Steam page, although still undated, should guarantee the landing on the digital delivery in question.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, an image from the game

It is also possible to obtain various official information on the action game of Rocksteady and Warner Bros., although much of this is already known, as well as images and videos present.

We can also read the presentation official present on the page in question:

Dive into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the action-adventure-packed third-person shooter that defies definition. Developed by the creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, this new title offers a one-of-a-kind experience by combining third-person shooter action with story and character-centric gameplay, a feature unique to titles. Rocksteady Studios.

Discover the origins of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (aka Suicide Squad) and take on the role of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark as they reluctantly undertake their assigned mission: to kill the world’s greatest DC superheroes, Justice League. With an original story set in the huge open-world city of Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League places the four DC Super Villains on a collision course with an alien invasion and DC superheroes, now bent on destroying the city they had. sworn to protect. At the same time, the Suicide Squad must not forget the lethal explosives implanted in their heads and which could explode at the slightest sign of rebellion.

Each squad member possesses unique moves along with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, as well as a huge variety of weapons to customize and skills to master. Fans can build a bespoke experience, whether they prefer to play solo in single player mode or team up with friends in cooperative multiplayer.

However, the system requirements are still missing, which will probably come later. In the meantime, we remind you that we have reviewed the game in the trailer on the story from the DC FanDome 2021 which also derives the special on everything we know from the DC FanDome 2021.