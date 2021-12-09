Kill the Justice League will be at the Game Awards 2021 – Nerd4.life

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be present at the Game Awards 2021: the creative director of the game, Sefton Hill, announced it on social media, publishing a GIF from the latest presentation of the awaited tie-in.

A few weeks after the trailer for the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for the DC FanDome 2021 we will therefore be able to review the Rocksteady Studios project in action, and at this point it is likely to be shown a video from gameplay.

That is actually the missing piece of a reveal so coveted by the many fans of the DC universe: finally discovering how the mechanical of Suicide Squad and how similar or different they will be compared to the unforgettable ones Batman: Arkham.

“The Rocksteady Studios team and I are ready to immerse ourselves in the 2021 Game Awards,” wrote the game’s creative director. “We can’t wait to be able to share this chaos with all of you! Good luck, Geoff!”

As you certainly know, the 2021 Game Awards will take place on the night between 9 and 10 December, at 2.00 am Italian time. We will follow the event live and report all the announcements, trailers and curiosities in a timely manner, as per tradition for Multiplayer.it.

By the way: if you haven’t already, check out our special on what we can expect between confirmed games and rumors from the event organized by Geoff Keighley.