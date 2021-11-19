killed 2 anti-racist protesters in Kenosha

Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty of charges related to the killing of two people and the wounding of a third during an anti-racist protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. This was established by a jury called to decide on the responsibility of the 18-year-old in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, Anthony Huber, 26, and in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, shot by Rittenhouse with an assault rifle while wandering. on the streets of Kenosha with other gunmen during the protests in August 2020, which broke out after a white police officer shot a black man, Jacob Blake in the back.

Asked about the outcome of the trial, Biden, who returned to the White House after the medical tests he underwent, said he did not follow the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, but respected the verdict of the jury and the judicial system. “I just found out,” he said. “I haven’t seen the trial.” When asked about his past statements in which he equated Rittenhouse with a white supremacist, Biden limited himself to expressing his support for the jury’s decision. “The jury system works and we have to respect it.”

In a statement released by the White House late in the afternoon, Biden said the verdict “will leave many Americans angry and worried, including myself,” but adding that everyone “must accept that the jury has ruled.” Biden said he “promised to bring Americans together”, “because I believe that what unites us is much greater than what divides us.” “I know that we will not heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain firm in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, according to the law”.