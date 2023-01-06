killed 25 Taliban and used cocaine

Although the long-awaited autobiography of Prince Harry does not reach bookstores until next Tuesday, some of the controversial episodes it recounts are becoming known. Yes, yesterday Guardian surprised by advancing the story of the alleged aggression that he received from his brother Guillermo because of his opinion about Meghan and also that he hired the services of a medium to speak with his mother, the late Diana of Wales, today two new revelations arrive: he killed 25 Taliban while serving in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot and using cocaine as a young man.

In his biography, titled In the shadow in Spanish and Spare in English, the prince states that he took part in six missions, all of which involved fatalities. Some deaths that he lived as justifiable.





“It wasn’t a statistic that made me proud but it didn’t leave me embarrassed either. When I found myself in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, the bad people eliminated first. that they could kill the good ones,” writes the 38-year-old youngest son of King Carlos III.

File photo showing Prince Harry at the Kandahar air terminal before his departure from Afghanistan Own

Knowing this new content of his book, the British media question the advisability of disseminating this information, which may imply a risk to his security. “The Sun”, for example, affirms that, in addition, he has betrayed his colleagues in the British Army who also served on the battlefront in Afghanistan.

Drugs and rejection of Camila

Harry, who, among other personal issues, comments that he used drugs such as cocaine or marijuana when he was a teenager, also explains that he and his brother Prince William had asked their father not to marry Camila Parker-Bowles. Carlos III ignored her request, since he married her in April 2005 in the chapel of Saint George of Windsor Castle (on the outskirts of London).

Camilla and King Charles NEIL HALL / EFE

Carlos’s son?

The autobiography, written by JR Moehringer based on what Harry told him, alleges that the now Carlos III once joked with his youngest son by saying: “Who knows if I am your real father?” The Duke adds that it was a “bad” joke due to rumors that existed when he was younger about an affair Diana of Wales had had with the cavalry officer James Hewitt.

Charles III and Prince Harry at an event in London in April 2019 DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

Some media came to speculate years ago that Harry could be Hewitt’s son, something flatly denied by the duke himself and also by the cavalry officer.