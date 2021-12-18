Killed a one-year-old girl, sentenced to life imprisonment laughs during the sentence. “Cruel and insensitive”

A smile on her face as the judges sentence her tolife sentence. He has acted like this Savannah Brockhill two days ago at the sentence handed down by the judges of the court of Bradford, Northern England. The woman is responsible for the killing of a 16-month-old girl, daughter of her partner Frankie Smith. For the judges it was “Cruel and insensitive”. Before killing her, the murderer, along with her mother, also allegedly abused the baby.

The story

Star Hobson, this is the name of the little girl, who died when she was just over a year old, was killed in September 2020, in the period of domestic confinement due to the pandemic. The two women lived with the little victim in Bradford, Northern England. Several times the sisters and brothers of the child’s mother had turned to social services, worried about Star’s condition. Their requests, however, were never heard.

Two days ago, in addition to life imprisonment for the partner, the mother of the child was also sentenced to eight years in prison, guilty of not defending the little girl. Savannah Brockhill, guilty of infanticide, was defined by judges as “cruel” and “insensitive”. “You punished her in a senseless and shameful way for trivial and common behavior for a one-year-old girl,” continued the members of the court, explaining the reasons for the sentence.

The family of the little victim was also present at the trial. The brothers and aunts said they were “devastated and destroyed” by what happened. “We would have liked to protect her. We would have done everything to make it safe, but the lockdown was in effect and we have not been able to see it for months, ”they continued. «The last time we were able to hug her was in July of last year and on that occasion we saw Star not feeling well. So we turned to social services, but no one listened to us », they concluded.

Johnson’s intervention

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also intervened on the matter shortly before the official ruling of the court, who assured Parliament that he would shed light on the work of the Bradford Department for the Protection of Minors: “It is impossible to accept that the life of an innocent child is been crushed like this. ” «The murderess was of an inexplicable cruelty and insensitivity. I am really sad and bewildered by what happened, ”continued Johnson. “In the next few hours we will appoint a government commissioner to evaluate the action of the city’s child protection department. The person in charge will have to bring a report on the affair in January, ”he concluded.

