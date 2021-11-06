Killed Afghan activist Frozan Safi, she had been missing for two weeks

29-year-old activist and economics lecturer Frozan Safi was shot dead in Afghanistan that destroyed her face: she is the first defender of women’s rights, reports the Guardian, to be killed since the Taleban returned to power last August. Frozan Safi had been missing for about two weeks.

Frozan Safi’s body, who disappeared on 20 October, was identified in a morgue in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan. “We recognized her from her clothes. The bullets destroyed her face, ”said Safi’s sister Rita, who is a doctor. “There were bullet wounds all over the place, too many to count, on the head, heart, chest, kidneys and legs.” Her engagement ring and purse were not there, Rita added as reported by the Guardian.

Frozan Safi participated in demonstrations in his city against the segregation of women imposed by the Taliban; he received an anonymous telephone recommendation to leave and filed an asylum application in Germany, relatives reported.

A Taliban spokesman said two suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of a women’s rights activist and three other Afghans, whose bodies were found last week in a house in Mazar-i-Sharif. The suspects, said Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti, confessed to luring women into the house. He did not specify whether they also confessed to murdering them, nor did he provide a reason for the killings or identify the victims.

The two will answer before a court, he added. According to Sayed Azim Sadat, director of the Zainuddin Mohammad Babar Cultural Center, 29-year-old Frozan Safi was desperately trying to leave the country, fearing for her life under the Taliban regime and hoping to reach her boyfriend, who is also an activist but has already fled to the country. abroad. Three weeks ago, the director of the center said, Safi had gone to meet someone who claimed to be able to help her leave Afghanistan. He had never returned.

Numerous activists and activists said they had received phone calls from people claiming they could facilitate their escape from the country. Since the Taliban took Kabul on October 15, thousands of people have fled the country, partly in chaotic US and NATO-run evacuations. Since then, the Taliban have reassured the international community that they would not prevent the departure of Afghans and foreigners with valid passports and visas; hundreds have left Afghanistan by plane and by land since the end of August, but those without a passport or visa have no option of immediate escape.