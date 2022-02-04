Killed at the job interview. The 21-year-old Moist strangled by her own hair: she was pregnant

The tragedy occurred in a factory in Belarus, where Umida Nazarova had gone to hold a job interview. The young woman was pregnant in the seventh week.

A terrible tragedy that occurred in Borisov, Belarus. Wet Nazarova21, was interviewed at the Svarmet factory, which produces welding wire and electrodes, when it was strangled dead dto her own hair: she got entangled in a machine inside the factory that literally ripped off her scalp. According to reports from the Daily Mail, some employees of the company were giving her a tour of the facility when the shocking occurred accident: in fact, her hair was suddenly trapped in a machine and wrapped around her neck. The 21-year-old died of suffocation; she was pregnant in the seventh week.

“The doctor found that there were wounds on the throat,” said the mother, Olga. “Her hair has wrapped around her neck and was dragged into the mechanism. She suffered fatal injuries and never regained consciousness “the woman said again. Her father, Dmitry, denounced the lack of safety rules inside the factory. She said, “They took two lives, she was seven weeks pregnant.” “They saw that she had long hair, so why didn’t they give her something to cover it?” the man asks himself.

The Belarusian Investigative Committee said: “An employee, who was showing her how the equipment works, stopped to work on a log. When he turned his head, he saw the unconscious woman on the ground, her hair was tangled in the car.” . The company paid for the woman’s funeral.

“She wanted to be a mother,” said Olga. “We wanted to celebrate her wedding and have a niece or niece, not this one… This is not what I wanted for my daughter.”

A court sentenced the head of production of the Svarmet (identity was not disclosed) for “non-performance of his official duties through negligence […] which caused the death of a person “.