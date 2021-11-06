World

Killed by the Taliban Frozan Safi, the women’s rights activist: her body was found, “there were bullet wounds everywhere”

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

The activist and professor of economics Frozan Safi it was barbarously killed by gunfire come on Taliban in Afghanistan. This was reported by the British newspaper Guardian, explaining that this is the first death of a women’s rights defender since the Taliban took back power last August. Traces of her were lost on October 20: her body, riddled with bullets, was found more than 2 weeks after her disappearance.

Frozan’s body was identified by his sister Rita, a doctor, in the morgue of the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, who recognized her from her clothes because the face was “destroyed by bullets”: “There were bullet wounds everywhere, too many to count, on the head, heart, chest, kidneys and legs,” he said, denouncing the disappearance of the engagement ring and purse.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Homotransphobia, Zan: “Today for two gays holding hands is a political gesture, I would like it to become normal”: Sala: “General states on the subject in Milan”

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

INSIDE THE MANEUVER / Those 40 billion taken from growth that are not mentioned

4 days ago

It was a seamount, the thing the USS Connecticut submarine had ended up against

5 days ago

The tension between China and Taiwan is still growing: sanctions by Beijing against the premier of the island and other members of the government

1 day ago

“He slept in the stalls without a mask”: storm over Boris Johnson

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button