Killed by the Taliban Frozan Safi, the women’s rights activist: her body was found, “there were bullet wounds everywhere”

The activist and professor of economics Frozan Safi it was barbarously killed by gunfire come on Taliban in Afghanistan. This was reported by the British newspaper Guardian, explaining that this is the first death of a women’s rights defender since the Taliban took back power last August. Traces of her were lost on October 20: her body, riddled with bullets, was found more than 2 weeks after her disappearance.

Frozan’s body was identified by his sister Rita, a doctor, in the morgue of the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, who recognized her from her clothes because the face was “destroyed by bullets”: “There were bullet wounds everywhere, too many to count, on the head, heart, chest, kidneys and legs,” he said, denouncing the disappearance of the engagement ring and purse.