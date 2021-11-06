Killed by the Taliban Frozan Safi, the women’s rights activist: her body was found, “there were bullet wounds everywhere”
The activist and professor of economics Frozan Safi it was barbarously killed by gunfire come on Taliban in Afghanistan. This was reported by the British newspaper Guardian, explaining that this is the first death of a women’s rights defender since the Taliban took back power last August. Traces of her were lost on October 20: her body, riddled with bullets, was found more than 2 weeks after her disappearance.
Frozan’s body was identified by his sister Rita, a doctor, in the morgue of the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, who recognized her from her clothes because the face was “destroyed by bullets”: “There were bullet wounds everywhere, too many to count, on the head, heart, chest, kidneys and legs,” he said, denouncing the disappearance of the engagement ring and purse.
Terrible news from Mazar-e-Sharif: dead bodies of four women’s rights activists were found in the city.
Frozan Safi (in the picture) is one of them. Frozan’s relatives say she along with three others have been disappeared days before. pic.twitter.com/25knYghuNw
– Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) November 5, 2021
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Homotransphobia, Zan: “Today for two gays holding hands is a political gesture, I would like it to become normal”: Sala: “General states on the subject in Milan”