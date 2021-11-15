“Killed during the owners quarantine”

In the name of the “Zero Covid” policy, local governments eliminate pets to prevent them from transmitting the infection to humans. Information, inter alia, devoid of any scientific proof as well as supported by the entire medical community and the World Health Organization.

There are also videos documenting the grim killing of the animators, like the one published by a resident of Shangrao, in the province of Jiangxi, on the Weibo social network: two men are seen entering the house in overalls and one of them seems to have a “crowbar in his hand”, perhaps the same one he used to break into the house. The small dog presses himself against the wall, seeks shelter under a table. But the man hits him on the head.

The woman accused health workers of beating her dog to death while she was quarantined in a pet-free hotel. And the local authorities have not denied anything: they apologized for not communicating with the owner of the dog and said that the worker in question was fired because he said that the dog was treated in a “harmless” way.

But this doesn’t seem to be an isolated story. Even the newspaper South China Morning Post tells of dogs and cats killed by health authorities without authorization, dozens of citizens have started to sign petitions online where they ask local governments for more humane and well-defined policies and, above all, they claim to keep pets with them during quarantine .

But the local authorities have no intention of changing their strategy: there is no treatment available for the animals, so euthanasia is the only option: “If the animal tests positive, it cannot go back.”