killed his wife and three daughters, the horror at the time of Covid – Libero Quotidiano





For fear of seeing his family destroyed, he exterminated it. This also happens in the era of the pandemic. A father of a family of a small town in the southern belt of Berlin decided to kill his wife, the three girls and then to take their own life for fear that a forged covid vaccination certificate would lead the authorities to snatch his daughters and to send him to prison with his wife. In a farewell letter, the 40-year-old teacher, Devid R., and the perpetrator of the massacre, admitted his willingness to kill all of his own. It all happened in a single-family house in the hamlet of Senzig in Koenigs Wuesterhausen, Brandenburg.





Last Saturday a neighbor had raised the alarm and the police had found the five lifeless bodies. Originally a fake vaccination certificate procured by the man for the wife’s employer. But the forgery had been discovered and the couple feared the consequences, the attorney general told Dpa Gernot Bantleon. Falsifying vaccination certificates on the internet, in Germany as elsewhere, is relatively easy and the price ranges from 150 to 300 euros. For two weeks in Germany, “the use of incorrect certifications” has become a crime punishable with heavy fines and penalties of up to one year in prison.





According to the farewell letter, Devid R. he feared that his wife’s employer “wanted to proceed rigorously” against the couple. And then the family massacre. Also in Russia yet another episode of madness induced by the effects of the epidemic. Serghei Glazov, the man who shot dead two people in a Moscow municipality office, opened fire after an argument with a member of the security staff who had told him to put on a mask, which in Russia is mandatory in public places indoors. The man also injured four people, three of them seriously, including a ten-year-old girl.