killed his wife for insurance? – Corriere.it

from Guido Olimpio

Bianca Rudolph was murdered in 2016 during an expedition to a national park in Zambia. Now her husband Lawrence has been arrested

Bianca Rudolph she dreamed of killing a leopard and had gone all the way to Zambia to get her trophy. Bianca did not return alive from the expedition, because she herself became a prey. She is the victim of a plan devised, if her accusations are true, by her husband Lawrence.

The yellow of the safari begins at dawn of 11 October 2016 in a fascinating place, the Kuefa National Park. The couple in the lodge, prepare the luggage to return after spending a period of hunting. They hit several animals but not the leopard. He in the bathroom, she handles the bags. Suddenly a shot sounds, Lawrence rushes into the room and finds his wife’s body with a wound in the heart. Try to revive her – his version -, he shouts for help and the first to run their guide. The description of the man’s scene matches that of the dentist. On the ground there is a shotgun, the one from which the fatal shot came, protruding from a half-closed case. The second weapon, a Remington 357, is safe. For poor Bianca there is little to do. A tragic end, perhaps due to an accident.

Mister Rudolph, 67, experienced hunter and successful dentist, does a couple of weird things. He does not immediately notify the family of what has happened, instead he calls the American Embassy and requests that his wife’s body be cremated on the spot. The consular officer who collects the phone call is unconvinced of that story even if the local police and witnesses confirm the dentist’s reconstruction.

The diplomat, a former marine, rushes to the morgue, take some photos of the corpse: the images show the lethal wound and a mark on the head, perhaps left by the cartridge blown out. There are none for the classic close-range burns, in his opinion the woman was hit from two and a half meters away. amazed by her husband’s coldness. Reliefs that remain in the records but do not prevent Bianca’s cremation.

The news arrives in the United States, acquaintances and friends of the victim are surprised, one of them contacts the American representation in South Africa, suggests the FBI to investigate. There are many reasons. The deeply Catholic woman would not have been in favor of cremation. The husband reportedly collected $ 4.6 million from his spouse’s life insurance policies. In addition, the relationships were very bad, Rudolph had had many extramarital affairs and one was particularly intense with travel, vacations, expenses.

The months go by, the years go by. The dentist received the substantial sum after the private insurance investigators gave the clearance, they found no suspicious elements. He went to live with his friend, rich and happy thanks to a patrimony of over 20 million dollars, which is also the result of his work. calm. But here is the surprise. Last December he was arrested by the feds on the grounds that he murdered his wife for money and love affairs. The lover – the scenario – would threaten him, he wanted him to break up with Bianca but the doctor was afraid of losing a lot of money through the divorce. So he would set the trap on the safari.

Not only. For the detectives he would have bought the guide’s testimony with a few tens of thousands of dollars. The examination of the photos of the corpse would then have highlighted inconsistencies with the initial theory, impossible to speak of an accident or suicide. In addition, the rifle was moved for safety reasons. The dentist’s lawyers have requested his release claiming that there is a persecution against an innocent person. At the end of January, the judge replied spades because Mister Rudolph, with all those resources, could escape. Maybe in Africa.