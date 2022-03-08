L’Ukraine announced through official media that another Russian general was killed in battle in Kharkiv on Monday. It is about Vitaly Gerasimovgrandson of General Valery Gerasimov (Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the 41st Army of the Central Military District of Russia).

MORE INFORMATION

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, several senior officers of the Russian army were also killed and wounded. Vitaly Gerasimov participated in the second war in Chechnya and in the Russian military operation in Syria. He received a medal for the operation in Crimea in 2014.

General Sukhovetsky died on Friday

Gerasimov’s death comes within days of another notable death of the Russian army. On Friday, Andrey Sukhovetsky, one of the highest generals present in the conflict with Ukraine, was killed. According to Kiev and the Russian media, he was killed by a sniper, with a shot fired from 1,500 meters away. After the news had begun to circulate, after a few hours of silence, confirmation arrived. He had been appointed Deputy Commander in the fall of last year, but previously he had commanded the 7th Airborne Assault Division in Novorossiysk for three years.