Killed the “ghost of Kiev”: who is the nightmare pilot-hero of Russian planes

Confirmation also came from Ukraine: the Ghost of Kiev he died on March 13 while engaged in air combat against a large number of Russian forces. Until now his identity has remained secret but now the pilot has a name: major Stepan Tarabalka, 29 years old. As long as he remained in service he was the nightmare of Russian aviation, more than 40 downed enemy planes are attributed to him and it is no wonder that at home he is considered a real hero.

Major Stepan Tarabalka fought with honor in the first days of the invasion and until now only his helmet and safety glasses had been seen, which concealed his identity to preserve safety. The photos showing him aboard his plane and ready to fight have fueled the myth of the “ghost of Kiev”, the indomitable and courageous pilot who protected the Ukrainian skies as long as he could. Precisely for the courage and daring with which he carried out his work, Major Stepan Tarabalka was awarded the medal ofOrder of the Golden Star with the title of Hero of Ukraine. It is the highest award for bravery in combat in Volodymyr Zelensky’s country.

The pilot stood out from the first day of the war when, one after the other, he managed to shoot down 6 Russian jets. “ People call him the ghost of Kiev. And rightly so since he has already become a nightmare for the invasion of Russian planes “, the Ukrainian General Staff said of him. His figure shrouded in mystery was functional to keep up the mood of the troops but also that of the Ukrainian people, so much so that the General Staff on several occasions published his image on board the MiG-29 jet, obviously in flight gear and without distinctive elements. One in particular of those posts is destined to go down in the history of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. “ Hi, occupant, I’m coming for yours soul “, reads a tweet.