Killer Elite is a Statham who didn’t make it | Cinema

The first thing that comes to mind when looking at today, ten years after its release, Killer Elite is: “What has he done wrong?“. It had everything to become a small classic: the right faces, two actors in an ascending parable especially in the action-thriller world, a more or less reliable giant, a fascinating story behind it and a medium-high budget and therefore a guarantee of production at the height. . Instead, compared to 70 million spent to stage the novel by Sir Ranulph Fiennes, novelist and distant cousin of Joseph and Ralph, Killer Elite grossed less than 60, Clive Owen’s career began to decline and Jason Statham had to turn to Vin Diesel to make the definitive leap into stardom he had been promised since the days of Crank.

The second thing that comes to mind when looking at Killer Elite is that it was released today in streaming as a Netflix original, critics would cry out for a miracle. With hindsight, 2011 was a turning point, the last, true representative of an old era of action cinema that was based on often medium-budget works and supported by one / two actors of great charisma. Barely a year later it came out Avengers, and from there many things changed: the action moved more and more into the superhero world, and the films, so to speak, to the Killer Elite, the good old thrillers with silent protagonists who express themselves only in one liners and spend most of their time shooting, began to disappear from theaters, only to reappear in recent years on streaming platforms.

In a sense there was no chance that Killer Elite was successful, because already in 2011 it was a film out of time. Even seeing it again today it is clear that it is a five / ten year late film on the zeitgeist. And also the attempt to present it right from the trailer as an adventure over the top, a little Transporter a little (a lot) Expendables, was doomed to fail from the start.

Because Killer Elite it’s not spectacular, highly choreographed action, it’s not a crazy eighty-five minute run where Jason Statham kicks the world in the ass – it’s not Crank, in other words. Rather, it’s a spy thriller that spends as much time on its plot twists and turns as it does on blows. It is the story of a team of hired assassins who are hired to take out three former representatives of the British special forces (the SAS, for which Statham himself will work in Fast & Furious). But it is not a Rambo or a Commando, it is not the story of a one man army against the forces of evil who have kidnapped his daughter / mentor / innocent person.

Killer Elite it’s closer to Munich than it is to any Stallone movie, or even Jason Statham’s old action movies. There are many more moving parts than in a classic action, and a good chunk of the story is dedicated to the character of Clive Owen, who elsewhere would be categorized as “The villain” and that here is just another pawn in a complicated geopolitical game. It is a film that devotes more time to the preparation of the murders than to their execution, almost as if it were a Ocean’s Eleven of professional killing.

It must be said that when the action comes and explodes, newcomer Gary McKendry – who has never filmed anything since, to say how many victims the flop of Killer Elite – makes us appreciate, and gives us hope for a different film than the one we have had, a very tense action of eighty-five minutes without all the intimate moments (in which also an under-exploited Yvonne Strahovski appears). But despite the aggressive title Killer Elite it does not want to be a butcher shop or a bloodbath: it has the ambition to speak of paranoia and persecution, and it also asks us to formulate moral judgments on actions that have very little moral, at least in a normal world.

In other words Killer Elite has a lot more elements of interest than it might seem from the title. It also has more ambitions, almost aspires to become an epic, and to rewrite some pieces of recent history in its own small way. Unfortunately, with hindsight, 2011 was not the right year, and Jason Statham and Clive Owen were not the right people to try to defeat the passage of time, and above all the inevitable change in public tastes. Who knows that one day he may not arrive on some streaming platform (at the moment it is only present on TIM Vision) and get to know a second life: as we said at the beginning, we are convinced that if it were passed off as a “Netflix original” it would be welcomed with all honors .